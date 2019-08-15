AUBURN — The executive staff of Cayuga Community College received pay boosts.
Increases of 1.9% for the staff members were approved at a board of trustees meeting at CCC's Auburn campus Thursday. College president Brian Durant said after the meeting that there are approximately 10 executive staff members receiving increases, and that he did not receive a pay raise.
The bumps were built into the 2019-20 budget, Durant said. Durant talked about how CCC justifies giving increases despite a 4% tuition hike for the upcoming school year and previously said that the college had been on track to be 3% or 4% short of its enrollment goal for the 2018-19 year.
"Even during times where the college may not hit its enrollment marks, we continue to have a solid financial foundation and we know that our workforce is talented and works tirelessly for the institution and our mission, and these employees are well-deserved for these increases," he said.
Management/confidential staff were also approved for salary increases.
In other news
• A resignation has opened the door for a new position and added responsibilities for other CCC employees.
Daniel DoBell, vice president for administration and treasurer, had resigned from CCC earlier this summer, Durant said. The board approved the creation of a temporary chief financial officer and treasurer position in the wake of DoBell's departure.
Durant said that when CCC has a major departure, it prompts a review of the college's structure to allow the instruction to determine what is working and what isn't. DoBell's administration role included the duties of a chief financial officer, so the position created at the meeting is meant "to focus solely on those duties" while transferring the other responsibilities from that administration position to three other people, who received pay increases to go along with their new tasks.
The board approved annual salaries of $92,500 for Tom Corcoran, CCC's director of human resources, $120,000 for vice president of student affairs Jeff Rosenthal and $53,000 for executive assistant to the president Pam Heleen. The salary range for that chief financial officer and treasurer spot has been determined to likely be between $100,000 and $110,000, Durant said.
• A CCC board member departed from the trustees.
The resignation of Angela Daddabbo was approved at the meeting. Board chair Marian Brown said Daddabbo left for "personal reasons," adding that she will be missed.
Durant said Daddabbo, who is the artistic director of Auburn Public Theater, turned in her resignation within the last 30 days. Durant praised her background and perspective.
"We appreciate her services and her dedication to the college and certainly wish her the best," Durant said. "I look forward to my continued work with her in other capacities in our community."
Durant said CCC will be working closely with SUNY and "the appropriate state channels" to have a replacement for Daddabbo.