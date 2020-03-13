Cayuga Community College releases details of shift to online classes

Classroom courses at Cayuga Community College will shift to an online format on March 20 in response to the coronavirus outbreak in New York state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announced earlier this week that all State University of New York institutions would be moving to a distance-learning format in an effort to minimize the potential for spreading the disease, known as COVID-19. Since that order was announced Wednesday, CCC officials have been working on an implementation plan.

On Friday, the school said classes will continue with the current schedule and format through Thursday, March 19, with a switchover date on Friday, March 20. The online format will be in effect until further notice.

"Faculty members are communicating with students to convey the specific information, guidance and support they need for this change," CCC said in a press release. "Portions of some small classes may still run on campus as academic leaders ensure educational continuity while respecting stringent standards of health and safety. This information will be communicated with students by their course instructors."

The college said both its Auburn and Fulton campuses would remain open, with in-person support services continuing.