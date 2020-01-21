Cayuga Community College seeks alumni award nominees

The Auburn/Cayuga Community College Foundation seeks nominees for its 2020 Alumni Association Awards.

The awards honor graduates of the college who have distinguished themselves in their careers or community service.

Past awards have honored outstanding achievement in vocational or artistic pursuits, volunteer service, public service, civic functions and service to the college.

Anyone who holds a degree from the college can be nominated. The deadline is Monday, March 2.

Winners will be honored at an awards event, as well as the college's commencement on May 19.

For more information, or to obtain a nomination form, visit cayuga-cc.edu/alumni or contact Director of Alumni Affairs Ginny Kent at (315) 294-8524 or vkent@cayuga-cc.edu.

