Cayuga Community College summer courses will be held online

As campus remains closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Cayuga Community College will be offering its summer 2020 courses remotely.
In a news release, the college said that transitioning summer courses to a distance learning format ensures the health and safety of students, faculty and staff while helping students continue their academic pursuits. Certain courses will include remote real-time discussions between students and faculty to enhance the students’ educational experience, the college said.
The college shifted courses to distance learning for its spring semester in response to the coronavirus, and said that its students showed "tremendous resilience and success in this format."
The summer term runs May 27 to Aug. 4, with specific courses available during the full term (10-week session) and in five-week increments from May 27 to June 30 and July 8 to Aug. 11. Course registration is currently open, and the schedule of classes can be found at the college's website, cayuga-cc.edu.
More than 150 courses are available, ranging from Renaissance art history and business to essential sciences like biology, genetics and environmental science. Student support services such as tutoring, library resources and financial aid assistance will be offered remotely.
“While we certainly look forward to having our students back on campus, this is the best way to help students follow their academic pathway and do so in a safe, healthy environment," CCC President Dr. Brian Durant said in a statement. "Our students have adapted to distance learning with incredible success, and we are proud of their resilience. We are confident this remote format will be successful until we can welcome our students back to campus.”
