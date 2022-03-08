Cayuga Community College to hold outdoor commencement celebration in Auburn

Cayuga Community College is returning to an in-person commencement this spring after two years of virtual celebrations.

The college announced on Tuesday that commencement for the Class of 2022 will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, under the lights at Falcon Park in Auburn. The event will be open to the public.

For commencement, the Class of 2022 and college staff and faculty will be seated on the field, and friends and family will be seated in the stands. There are no limits for the number of guests per student. Seating will be available first-come, first-served. Accommodative seating will be available upon request.

The college is resuming an in-person ceremony after recognizing the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 with virtual celebrations over the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s commencement will be celebrated according to SUNY’s COVID-19 guidelines, which at this point are subject to change.

In accordance with current guidance, the college said that graduates must comply with the SUNY vaccination requirement to participate in commencement, and guests are expected to be fully vaccinated to attend. An email will be sent to graduates who have not previously provided their vaccination information to the college, and graduates intending to participate in commencement must submit their vaccination information by Friday, May 6.

“Commencement is a tremendous milestone for our graduates, and a proud moment for their family, their friends, and our campus community. Our Class of 2022 is crowded with accomplished graduates who overcame unbelievable challenges to realize their academic goals at Cayuga,” CCC President Brian Durant said in a statement. “We’re excited to honor them, and for this class to be the first Cayuga graduates to cross the stage at Falcon Park.”

Falcon Park is home to the Auburn Doubledays and CCC’s athletic programs. In 2018 the College partnered with the city of Auburn to renovate the field into a multi-purpose synthetic turf surface.

Additional details about the ceremony are available at cayuga-cc.edu/students/commencement/.

