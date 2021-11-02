Cayuga Community College to host open houses

Cayuga Community College will host open houses with financial aid information at its Auburn and Fulton campuses this month.

They will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Auburn campus, 197 Franklin St., Auburn, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Fulton campus, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton.

Students and their families will be able to explore the campuses, meet with admissions and financial services staff, and learn about student clubs and activities. As of this fall, the college has returned some courses to in-person sessions while continuing to offer others online. Students have the opportunity to select the environment that best matches their learning style.

“After hosting virtual events in 2020, we’re excited to have students and their families back on-campus for our fall Open House and Financial Aid Days,” Admissions Director Bruce Blodgett said in a news release. “These events are dedicated to answering questions and guiding students and their families through the application and financial aid process. We look forward to seeing students and to discussing why Cayuga is a great choice for their next academic and career step.”

Registration for the open houses is required, and wearing facial coverings at them is required as well. A virtual open house is also available.

For more information, or to register, visit cayuga-cc.edu/admissions/openhouse.

