Cayuga Community College to host virtual open house

Cayuga Community College has a virtual open house planned for potential students and their families.
The open house will feature "academic breakout sessions, question-and-answer opportunities and essential details on support services," a news release said. The event is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.
“Our virtual open house creates a chance for students to learn directly from faculty about a program that has captured their interest. Students can discover how these programs will either prepare them to transfer after earning their degree at Cayuga, or offer the essential skills they need for their chosen career,” Bruce Blodgett, the director of admissions, said in the news release. “We’re excited to help students identify the right path for their higher education experience."
The event will have different breakout sessions "dedicated to academic programs and essential College services, and helps students register for courses," the news release said.
Breakout sessions including internship opportunities and the college honors program, student clubs and organizations, the college's nursing program and the new culinary arts program will be available from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions covering mechanical technology and computer technologies; psychology, criminal justice and education; and the CCC's School of Media and the Arts programs will be from 2:30 to 3 p.m.
The last sessions, from 3:30 to 4 p.m., will involve programs in the School of Business, the occupational therapy assistant program and CCC's transfer services.
Pre-registration for the virtual open house, which is required, can be done at cayuga-cc.edu/admissions/openhouse-virtual/registration/.
