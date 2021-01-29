Cayuga Community College's culinary center won't make planned Feb. 1 opening

Cayuga Community College's new downtown Auburn culinary center won't be open by Monday, the date the school originally targeted for project completion.
College president Brian Durant said in late December that Feb. 1 was the anticipated opening for the center, where students will learn about culinary arts in preparation for careers in the food industry. On Friday, Andrew Poole, CCC's public and media relations associate, said construction delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed the opening back.
"The short answer is that it's not quite going to be ready in time to open Monday," he said. "We've done all that we can, and at this point, it's not quite ready, but we also know it's more important to get it done right."
Poole added that the college is proud of its partnership with the Soules & Dunn Development Group, the organization CCC is leasing the ground-floor space from. The center will be a tenant in Soules & Dunn's Plaza of the Arts building, with storefront windows facing Genesee Street.
The college is hoping the center will be ready some time in February, or at least within "early spring," Poole said. He noted the spring semester started Jan. 19, and CCC has made sure students signed up for the culinary program are enrolled in classes that don't currently require them to access the new training facility.
"Once it's done right and everything's in place, we're going to open (the center) up," Poole said. "We're hoping, with the course of the semester underway, we might be able to do maybe some community events, obviously following all appropriate safety protocols."
All proper health and safety procedures will be adhered to once students are able to get into the building, Poole said, adding that "the most important part" is making sure personnel at the construction site are healthy and safe during the outbreak.
"We're almost there. We're going to make sure we get it done right," he said.
