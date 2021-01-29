Cayuga Community College's culinary center won't make planned Feb. 1 opening

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The college is hoping the center will be ready some time in February, or at least within "early spring," Poole said. He noted the spring semester started Jan. 19, and CCC has made sure students signed up for the culinary program are enrolled in classes that don't currently require them to access the new training facility.

"Once it's done right and everything's in place, we're going to open (the center) up," Poole said. "We're hoping, with the course of the semester underway, we might be able to do maybe some community events, obviously following all appropriate safety protocols."

All proper health and safety procedures will be adhered to once students are able to get into the building, Poole said, adding that "the most important part" is making sure personnel at the construction site are healthy and safe during the outbreak.

"We're almost there. We're going to make sure we get it done right," he said.

