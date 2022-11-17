 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Cayuga Community College's Fulton campus closed

  • Updated
  • 0

Cayuga Community College's Fulton campus is closed due to weather. 

A lake effect snow warning is in effect for Fulton and Oswego County until 4 a.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations could be up to 18 inches, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. 

Have you ever wondered how to properly measure the amount of snow in your backyard? The Lee Weather Team sat down with the operator of the Rutgers Global Snow Lab Dave Robinson, to talk about all things snow. Listen to the full episode of the Across the Sky Podcast to learn more. the Across the Sky podcast is weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team: Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.
CCC logo

CCC logo

 Cayuga Community College
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News