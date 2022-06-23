Cayuga Community Fund announces new round of grant recipients

Sixteen nonprofit organizations are receiving a combined $84,520 in grants in the latest round of funding announced by the Cayuga Community Fund.

The fund, a Cayuga County-focused affiliate of the Central New York Community Foundation, announced its newest grant awardees on Thursday.

The foundation announced the following grants:

Auburn Public Theater: $5,000 to hire instructors for its summer camps that provide youth with opportunities to study music, musical theater, DJ’ing and film.

Auburn YMCA-WEIU: $2,500 to support its Youth & Teen Nights, which offer local youth a safe space to have fun on Friday nights.

Calvary Food Pantry: $7,845 to purchase a freezer and refrigeration equipment that store perishable foods that are distributed to local families.

Catalyst Cayuga: $2,500 to support its Emerging Leader Program, which is designed for nonprofit early-career professionals and management candidates in Cayuga County.

Cayuga Community Health Network: $4,500 to create a peer program that helps promote the agency’s health programs.

Cayuga Museum of History and Art: $10,000 to complete the design of its West End Arts Campus.

Frontenac Historical Society and Museum: $1,300 to purchase archival boxes and a display case for newly acquired material.

Harriet Tubman Boosters: $8,475 to install a mural honoring Harriet Tubman in Auburn.

Healing H’Arts Equestrian Center: $3,000 to provide electricity to horse sheds for volunteer safety and purchase heated water buckets.

Howland Stone Store Museum: $5,000 to install a sidewalk to its handicap-accessible ramp.

Matthew House Inc.: $7,755 to renovate its west wing to create a handicap-accessible resident suite.

Perform for Purpose: $8,375 to partner with Camp Casper Gregory to enroll first-time campers in an arts-based summer camp and provide all campers with an introduction to music as part of their experience.

Schweinfurth Memorial Art Center: $10,000 toward the construction of the Schweinfurth portion of Cayuga Museum’s West End Arts Campus renovation.

Seymour Public Library District: $3,500 to diversify its collection through an audit, county-wide workshop and purchase of new diverse titles.

The KEYS Program: $2,500 to provide 50 free music therapy sessions to pediatric cancer patients and children in Cayuga County.

Wells College: $2,270 to fund scholarships for Cayuga County high school students to attend a pre-vet and animal science immersion program.

For more information about the Cayuga Community Fund, including how to make a contribution, visit cnycf.org/cayuga.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0