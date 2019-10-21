A state prison inmate pleaded guilty Monday to an assault at Cayuga Correctional Facility from August 2018 in which he bit off another inmate's ear.
According to a press release from the Cayuga County District Attorney's office, Trejon Quigley, 26, of Buffalo, pleaded to second-degree assault just before his trial was about to start in Cayuga County Court. Quigley will receive a term of 12 years to life when sentenced.
Quigley was indicted by a Cayuga County grand jury in April for attacking another inmate and biting off most of his ear on Aug. 2, 2018. According to the release, the assault occurred in the recreation yard at Cayuga Correctional Facility. The incident began with two inmates attacking the victim in an unprovoked attack. One inmate held the victim while Quigley attacked the third inmate. When a corrections officer went to separate the three inmates, the victim was covering up to protect himself from the blows.
A corrections officer recovered the ear at the scene but surgeons at Upstate Hospital were unable to reattach it. Quigley admitted in court Monday that he intentionally injured the other inmate.
Quigley is currently serving time for second-degree attempted robbery from 2016. Quigley was previously convicted of first-degree attempted assault in 2011. Both prior convictions were in Erie County.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci was prosecuting Quigley’s trial.
"Senior Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome (Antonacci) did an excellent job preparing for trial on short notice and securing this conviction," Cayuga County DA Jon Budelmann said in the release. "We are pleased that this defendant admitted his responsibility for this conduct. We would also like to acknowledge the good work done by Cayuga Correctional Facility staff in promptly stopping, apprehending, and assisting with the conviction of this violent felon, gathering the necessary evidence."
The defendant was represented by attorney Romolo Canzano.