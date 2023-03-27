An officer at Cayuga Correctional Facility was injured after being attacked by an incarcerated individual earlier this month.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, a union representing corrections officers, said the incident occurred on March 15. The incarcerated individual was being disruptive in the prison's dorm and refused orders from the officer to calm down, according to NYSCOPBA's account.

The situation escalated when the incarcerated individual attempted to strike the officer. The officer avoided the punch, the union says, but slipped and fell on the floor. The incarcerated individual jumped on the officer, pulled the officer's jacket over his head and repeatedly slammed the officer on the floor. Another officer intervened to stop the attack and the incarcerated individual was handcuffed.

NYSCOPBA says the injured officer was treated by prison medical staff for lower back pain and swelling. After receiving treatment, he resumed his duties.

The incarcerated individual, whose name was not released, was convicted of third- and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in 2018 and is serving an eight-year prison sentence. This is his second stint in prison. He previously served a six-year sentence for third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

NYSCOPBA officials used the incident to make the case against the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act, a law that took effect in April 2022 and limits how long incarcerated individuals can be held in special housing units. The union has blamed HALT for a spike in prison violence, although that trend began before the law's enactment.

Kenny Gold, vice president of NYSCOPBA's western region, said HALT has "stripped any real deterrent for inmates" to attack staff.

"Knowing there is little left to safeguard them in our correctional facilities, our members do not feel supported by certain members of the state Legislature who supported HALT and turned their backs on the men and women who put on that uniform every day," Gold said.