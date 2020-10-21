Cayuga Correctional Facility reports more COVID-19 cases among inmates

The number of COVID-19 cases in Cayuga Correctional Facility nearly quintupled in a 24-hour period, an indication that the outbreak is worsening at the medium-security state prison in Moravia.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported 23 new cases among the incarcerated population, increasing the total number of confirmed cases at the prison to 29. There are 223 pending tests, according to DOCCS.

That's a significant spike from Tuesday when there were six positive cases and 170 pending tests. A DOCCS spokesperson told The Citizen that the first six cases at the facility were asymptomatic.

While there are known cases among staff at the prison, DOCCS doesn't release that data due to security reasons.

Incarcerated individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 are isolated and tested, according to DOCCS. If there is a positive case, a contact tracing investigation is conducted to determine who was exposed to the virus. Those inmates are quarantined and tested for the virus.

As of Wednesday, visitation has not been suspended at Cayuga Correctional Facility. DOCCS told the newspaper that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or is in quarantine can't have visitors.