Cayuga County 2020 primary election results: Congress, state Assembly and more
Cayuga County 2020 primary election results: Congress, state Assembly and more

Dana Balter 3.JPG

Dana Balter, 24th Congressional District democratic candidate, speaks to the media outside of the polling place at the Spiritual Renewal Center in Syracuse.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The primary election was Tuesday, but the Cayuga County Board of Elections isn't done counting ballots. 

There are nearly 3,000 absentee ballots that have been returned by Democratic primary voters in the 24th Congressional District and another 1,058 returned by Republican voters in the 126th Assembly District. Both districts had primary elections Tuesday. 

The unofficial results in Cayuga County, which include the early voting and election night counts (these are the results just in Cayuga County; doesn't include the overall totals for statewide or multi-county districts):

24th Congressional District - Democratic primary

Dana Balter: 739

Francis Conole: 434 

126th Assembly District - Republican primary

John Lemondes: 626

Danny Fitzpatrick: 297

Democratic presidential primary

Joe Biden: 778

Bernie Sanders: 228

Elizabeth Warren: 39

Pete Buttigieg: 37

Andrew Yang: 22

Amy Klobuchar: 18

Michael Bloomberg: 11

Tulsi Gabbard: 7

Michael Bennet: 3

Deval Patrick: 3

Tom Steyer: 2

Delegates to the Democratic National Convention*

Dia Carabajal (Biden): 511

Diane Dwire (Biden): 440

Margaret Anne Chase (Biden): 405

Bernard Washington, Jr. (Biden): 313

Daniel Farfaglia (Biden): 306

Bruce Conner (Biden): 302

William Scott (Biden): 289

*Voters could choose up to seven delegates to attend the Democratic National Convention; the top seven vote-getters were Biden's slate of delegates in the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Cayuga County

Conservative Party state committee (vote for 12)

James F. Quinn, Jr.: 38

Charles Mancabelli: 31

Glenn A. Harding: 35

Patricia Zangari: 32

Bernard Ment: 24

Michael J. Garlock: 37

David Pappert: 37

Gregory Rigby: 36

Richard Gagliardi: 36

Robert Gallaher: 36

Ronald K. Greenleaf: 31

Leonard Schick: 22

Michael R. Hunter: 30

Paul Bertan: 20

Robert Graham: 36

SAM (Serve America Movement) Party state committee

Michaela J. Simpson: 0

Joan Aiello: 0

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

