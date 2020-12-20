 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County 911 Center: AT&T statewide outage affecting emergency calls

Cayuga County 911 Center: AT&T statewide outage affecting emergency calls

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Smartphone
Deposit Photos

AT&T mobile customers should use another method to contact 911 in New York due to an outage on Sunday, dispatch centers are reporting around the state.

The Cayuga County 911 center was among several putting out alerts Sunday about the problem.

In an afternoon Facebook post, Cayuga County 911 stated the following:

"At this time due to issues with AT&T mobile, the Cayuga County 911 center is experiencing issues receiving or returning calls from any AT&T subscriber. AT&T is aware and engaged with respirations. This is a statewide issue. In an emergency please find another method to contact 911 until AT&T repairs are completed. Thank you for your patience."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to prevent winter house fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News