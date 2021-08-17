Cayuga County accepting at-home COVID-19 test results

Walking through a local pharmacy or store, you may see them: at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests manufactured by Abbott, Ellume, Labcorp and other companies have become popular options for people who may have symptoms or were exposed to the virus.
But what happens if someone learns they are COVID-positive by using an at-home test? The Cayuga County Health Department hopes residents will contact them and share their results.
Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy told The Citizen that it is voluntary for residents to provide their at-home test results, but they are encouraging anyone who tests positive to inform the department.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there are protocols for placing a COVID-positive individual in mandatory isolation and conducting contact tracing investigations. Until at-home tests were widely available, the tests were performed at public clinics, doctor's offices, hospitals, pharmacies, or urgent care centers. For Cayuga County residents, the results of their tests were shared with the local health department.
With at-home tests, though, there is no reporting mandate.
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a variety of at-home tests, including Abbott's BinaxNow antigen test and Ellume's test. Those at-home tests provide results in 15 minutes.
Cuddy said the health department has heard from residents who used an at-home test and learned they were positive. They called to ask how they could submit their results.
"It is absolutely their choice and we appreciate that people want to do the right thing," she said.
The health department has established a reporting process for individuals with positive at-home test results. They are asked to call the department at (315) 253-1560. Once they make contact with a health department employee, they will be directed to label the test with their name and date of birth, take a picture of the test with the positive result shown and email the photo to the health department.
After receiving the email, a health department employee or COVID case investigator will call the individual to discuss the test result and issue isolation directions. That conversation will also include advice to seek health care and to collect names of contacts who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
It's unknown how many at-home tests have been used as COVID-19 cases surge in Cayuga County. The county has reported 208 new cases in August — nearly triple July's total (72) — and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers it an area with a high transmission level.
A few stores that sell the BinaxNOW tests in Cayuga County, including Walgreens and Walmart in Auburn, no longer have any in stock.
While Cuddy acknowledged that the at-home tests are useful, she said they aren't ideal for someone with COVID-19 symptoms. In those cases, the person should get a PCR test at a health care provider, pharmacy or urgent care center.
"Where these at-home tests can be helpful is if someone is a known exposure but is feeling well, it can pick up an asymptomatic positive," Cuddy said. "You're not supposed to use them if you're symptomatic, but we will accept them."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.