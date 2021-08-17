Cayuga County accepting at-home COVID-19 test results

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cuddy said the health department has heard from residents who used an at-home test and learned they were positive. They called to ask how they could submit their results.

"It is absolutely their choice and we appreciate that people want to do the right thing," she said.

The health department has established a reporting process for individuals with positive at-home test results. They are asked to call the department at (315) 253-1560. Once they make contact with a health department employee, they will be directed to label the test with their name and date of birth, take a picture of the test with the positive result shown and email the photo to the health department.

After receiving the email, a health department employee or COVID case investigator will call the individual to discuss the test result and issue isolation directions. That conversation will also include advice to seek health care and to collect names of contacts who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

It's unknown how many at-home tests have been used as COVID-19 cases surge in Cayuga County. The county has reported 208 new cases in August — nearly triple July's total (72) — and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers it an area with a high transmission level.