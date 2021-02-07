Cayuga County active COVID-19 cases at lowest level since mid-October

Cayuga County has its lowest number of active COVID-19 cases in nearly four months.

There are 37 people in mandatory isolation after testing positive for the virus. The active case count hasn't been this low since Oct. 16 when there were 35 residents in isolation.

It's a remarkable turnaround for Cayuga County, which had more than 1,000 active cases and over 8,000 people in quarantine one month ago. Now, in addition to the 37 active cases, there are 80 people in mandatory quarantine.

Hospitalizations have also decreased over the past few weeks. The Cayuga County Health Department reported that there are 10 COVID-19 patients at Auburn Community Hospital, the lowest number since before Thanksgiving. The count doesn't include patients being treated at hospitals outside of the county.

The health department admitted 12 new cases on Saturday and there are 17 cases awaiting admission. Cases awaiting admission are residents who tested positive for the virus but haven't been placed into isolation.