Cayuga County active COVID-19 cases, contacts surge above 3,000

A decline in the numbers of active COVID-19 cases and quarantined individuals in Cayuga County was temporary.
The Cayuga County Health Department on Tuesday reported new highs in active cases (549) and residents in mandatory quarantine (2,952) due to their contact with others who tested positive for the virus. There are now more than 3,500 county residents directly affected by the pandemic.
The health department admitted 95 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Six of the cases are in state correctional facilities. There have been outbreaks at Auburn and Cayuga correctional facilities, a pair of state prisons located in the county.
There are 198 cases awaiting admission. These are individuals who tested positive for the virus but haven't been formally placed into mandatory isolation, a requirement for positive cases. There is a backlog because either the department hasn't contacted the cases or the residents haven't answered their phone, don't have a working voicemail or listed an incorrect phone number.
Cayuga County doesn't include the cases awaiting admission in its active and confirmed case tallies. The health department reports that there are 1,959 confirmed cases this year. When the cases awaiting admission are included in the count, the total rises to 2,157.
December has been the worst month of the pandemic for the county. With 1,091 confirmed cases, this month accounts for more than 55% of the county's total cases this year. If the cases awaiting admission are added to the December total, nearly 60% of the county's cases have occurred in December.
The county is averaging more than 50 new cases each day. Over the last two weeks, there have been four days when the county had over 80 daily new cases.
The number of hospitalizations decreased slightly, from 30 on Sunday to 29 on Monday. That total only includes patients at Auburn Community Hospital. Residents who are hospitalized outside of the county aren't included in the total.
