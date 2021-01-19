Cayuga County adds COVID-19 asymptomatic test clinic to this week's schedule

In addition to COVID-19 test clinics planned at Emerson Park, the Cayuga County Health Department will partner with Auburn Community Hospital for a clinic there on Wednesday.

The no-cost test clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hospital on Lansing Street (visitors should use the helipad entrance). The clinic is for people not experience COVID-19 symptoms, and instructions on obtaining results will be provided at the site.

The county also is holding no-cost, rapid-result clinics for people, both residents and non-residents, who are not experiencing symptoms of the virus.

The Cayuga County Emergency Management Office announced Friday that rapid-result clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19; Thursday, Jan. 21; and Saturday, Jan. 23, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

An appointment is required but Cayuga County residency is not. People should be prepared to wait on site for up to 30 minutes to get their results. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Attendees are asked to park in lot, not in the circle in front of the pavilion, and follow posted signs.