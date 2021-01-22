Cayuga County adds COVID-19 test clinics for people with and without symptoms

A testing clinic is scheduled in Cayuga County for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and officials ask that people only make an appointment if they intend to keep it.

The Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital are hosting a no-cost drive-thru clinic for symptomatic residents from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 24, at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius.

An appointment is required to be tested for any of the county's clinics, and registration will be closed if/when a clinic becomes fully booked.

The health department said in a news release that some people have been booking two appointments for clinics and then showing up for just one — preventing others who could not register from receiving a test. People are asked to make just one appointment — and only if they plan to keep it.

To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." When making the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.