Cayuga County adds COVID-19 vax clinics; reports new death

Active cases of COVID-19 in Cayuga County and hospitalizations of residents with the virus both dipped on Tuesday.

In its daily update, the Cayuga County Health Department reported 448 residents are in isolation with the virus, down from 511 the day before. There were 18 residents admitted in Syracuse and Auburn hospitals with COVID-19, down from 20 on Monday. Of the currently hospitalized residents, 11 are unvaccinated.

The department reported the county's 126th death related to the coronavirus, as a man in his 50s has passed away. Additional information was not provided.

Because the county health department has turned over contacting newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, it is no longer reporting new cases each day.

Work at the health department continues on vaccinations. The county has added more COVID-19 vaccination clinics for next week in addition to those previously announced this week.

Clinics are being held in the Event Center at the Fingerlakes Mall in the former Spirit Halloween store. The current schedule includes the following:

• 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, by appointment only for Pfizer first, second and booster doses for people 12 and older.

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, for Moderna first, second and booster doses by appointment only for people 18 and older.

• 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, for appointment or walk-in pediatric Pfizer first and second doses for children ages 5-11.

• 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, for Moderna first, second and booster doses for individuals 18 years and older.

Appointments are available by visiting cayugacounty.us/health.

These clinics are restricted to Cayuga County residents. Please bring your insurance card and if receiving a second dose or booster, your vaccine card.

Visitors are asked to enter through the back of the mall near the movie theaters. You will not be able to enter through the inside of the mall.

The health department reminds the public that the availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department. Individuals are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and healthcare providers to get an appointment.

For anyone without access to the internet, city, town and village clerks can assist with online registration as well as the Cayuga Community Health Network by calling (315) 252-4212.

According to the state Department of Health, 26.1% of Cayuga County children ages 5-11 have been vaccinated, compared with 35.5% for the entire state. For the 12-17 age group, 56.1% of Cayuga County residents have received immunizations vs. 74.8% for the rest of the state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0