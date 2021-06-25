Cayuga County adds second walk-in vaccine clinic next week

With the pace of vaccinations slowing down, the Cayuga County Health Department is offering more walk-in clinics as part of an effort to catch the county up with the rest of the state.

In its Friday situation update, the health department announced a second clinic next week.

In addition to a previously announced walk-in clinic on Monday at the Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius, the health department will offer vaccines on Wednesday at the Scipio Center Fire House, 3550 State Route 34. The fire station clinic runs from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., while the mall clinic is set for 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Both clinics will offer all three vaccines currently being used in the United States: The one-shot Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna vaccines for adults age 18 and older and two-dose Pfizer vaccines for individuals 12 and older. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scipio Center is one of 12 Cayuga County zip codes that have vaccination rates below 50%. Through Friday, according to the state's online tracker, 47.2% of Scipio Center residents had received a first vaccine dose. The county average is 49.5%, while the statewide rate is 57.1%.