Cayuga County adjusts COVID-19 case total to fix error; testing clinic scheduled

Cayuga County subtracted one from its confirmed COVID-19 case total after an error was found in the reporting of a test result.
The Cayuga County Health Department said Wednesday that there was a "transcription error" reported by Boston Heart Diagnostic Lab, which analyzes specimens collected at Well Now Urgent Care in Auburn.
In its situational update on Tuesday, the department announced that an Auburn man in his 50s tested positive for COVID-19. Because of the reporting error, the test result was actually negative.
There have been 104 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since mid-March. The health department hasn't reported any new cases since Saturday.
Eight people who recently tested positive for COVID-19 are in mandatory isolation, which is required for confirmed cases. Another 45 people are in mandatory quarantine due to possible contact with a positive case.
Three patients are hospitalized, up from two on Tuesday.
The health department had some positive news to report on Wednesday. Three more people have recovered from COVID-19 and were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is up to 95.
In other news:
• The next drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic has been scheduled for Friday in Cayuga County.
The clinic will be open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. An appointment is required.
To schedule an appointment, visit cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinic." The Cayuga County Health Department is using a new appointment scheduler which requires users to create an account. Once an account is created, you can schedule the appointment.
When scheduling an appointment, you need to provide your legal name, home address, insurance information and a phone number to contact you when your results are available.
The clinic is open to essential workers — examples include grocery store employees, health care workers, law enforcement and restaurant staff — and employees who returned to work in the first two phases of the regional reopening process. The workers' household members, including children ages 2 and older, can be tested.
