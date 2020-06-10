Cayuga County adjusts COVID-19 case total to fix error; testing clinic scheduled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cayuga County subtracted one from its confirmed COVID-19 case total after an error was found in the reporting of a test result.

The Cayuga County Health Department said Wednesday that there was a "transcription error" reported by Boston Heart Diagnostic Lab, which analyzes specimens collected at Well Now Urgent Care in Auburn.

In its situational update on Tuesday, the department announced that an Auburn man in his 50s tested positive for COVID-19. Because of the reporting error, the test result was actually negative.

There have been 104 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since mid-March. The health department hasn't reported any new cases since Saturday.

Eight people who recently tested positive for COVID-19 are in mandatory isolation, which is required for confirmed cases. Another 45 people are in mandatory quarantine due to possible contact with a positive case.

Three patients are hospitalized, up from two on Tuesday.

The health department had some positive news to report on Wednesday. Three more people have recovered from COVID-19 and were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is up to 95.

