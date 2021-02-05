Cayuga County administers over 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines, second doses being scheduled

A handful of local pharmacies also received doses, but supplies have been limited. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, previously said that she was aware of three Kinney Drugs locations, Rite-Aid in Auburn and Herbst Pharmacy in Port Byron that offer the vaccine.

"The Cayuga County Health Department has not been receiving routine information about vaccine allotments in our county," Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator at the department, wrote in an email to The Citizen. "We continue to ask (New York state) for this and other information so we can better direct residents and efficiently coordinate utilization of our resources."

Central New York has been one of the better-performing regions in the state. According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, the region has administered 89% of the total doses received — 107,503 out of 120,590. That includes second doses that have been administered at various sites, including state-run clinics. The state operates a vaccination clinic at the Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds.