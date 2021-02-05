Cayuga County administers over 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines, second doses being scheduled

Despite limited supplies and state directives, the Cayuga County Health Department is making progress in dispensing the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Friday, the health department has administered 3,051 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. After initially inoculating anyone eligible in the 1A and 1B priority groups designated by the state, the department is now focusing on eligible workers, such as day care providers, first responders and school employees.
Second doses are being scheduled since residents who received their first shots in January are now eligible for the final round. The Moderna vaccine, like the Pfizer vaccination, requires two doses. The second doses are administered a few weeks after the first.
What's unknown is how many vaccinations have been administered throughout the county. The state Department of Health has statewide and regional numbers, but there isn't a county-by-county breakdown.
Auburn Community Hospital received doses of its own to vaccinate health care workers. Nursing homes participated in a federal program with pharmacies to administer the vaccine. The four nursing homes in Cayuga County — Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Finger Lakes Center for Living, Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and The Commons on St. Anthony — held vaccination clinics for residents and staff.
A handful of local pharmacies also received doses, but supplies have been limited. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, previously said that she was aware of three Kinney Drugs locations, Rite-Aid in Auburn and Herbst Pharmacy in Port Byron that offer the vaccine.
"The Cayuga County Health Department has not been receiving routine information about vaccine allotments in our county," Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator at the department, wrote in an email to The Citizen. "We continue to ask (New York state) for this and other information so we can better direct residents and efficiently coordinate utilization of our resources."
Central New York has been one of the better-performing regions in the state. According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine tracker, the region has administered 89% of the total doses received — 107,503 out of 120,590. That includes second doses that have been administered at various sites, including state-run clinics. The state operates a vaccination clinic at the Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds.
The state also is posting county-level data on hospital and nursing home staff vaccinations. In Cayuga County as of Friday's update, 89% of hospital workers and 53% of skill nursing facility staff have been vaccinated. Nursing home resident vaccinations were at 78%.
There have been changes to who is eligible for the vaccine, but some of those decisions are left up to counties. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced Friday that residents with certain comorbidities — such as cancer, heart problems and other chronic health conditions — will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Feb. 15.
Earlier this week, Cuomo said that restaurant workers and taxi drivers could be added to the 1B priority group for the vaccine. But he left it up to counties to decide whether to add them. Onondaga County, for now, is not.
"Cayuga County is working to vaccinate those in the 1A and 1B priority groups that NYS has directed local health departments to focus on," Ryan said. "Due to the limited supply of vaccine we continue to work with employers to vaccinate their eligible workforce. As we receive further guidance and vaccine allotments increase, we will share that information with the public and continue to work with employers of those eligible workforce members to coordinate vaccination."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.