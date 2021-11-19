Cayuga County adult vaccination rate 17 points below statewide mark

Gov. Kathy Hochul noted a milestone for New Yorkers this week when she called attention to the number of residents 18 and older who are fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control, the adult full vaccination rate for New York stood at 80.0%. The statewide full vaccination rate for the entire population reached 67.8%.

But Cayuga County's vaccination rate, 11th lowest out of 62 counties in New York, continues to lag substantially compared with the entire state.

The CDC reported the fully vaccinated rate for county residents 18 and older was 63.2%, and the rate for the total population was 54.3%.

As county health officials attempt to get the local vaccination rate higher, COVID-19 cases continue to be elevated.

As of Friday afternoon, the health department reported that 245 residents are in mandatory isolation with active coronavirus cases. That figure is up from 217 a week ago.

Hospitalizations are also higher. The department said 16 residents were in an Auburn or Syracuse hospital with COVID-19 as of Friday, up from seven a week earlier. All of the currently hospitalized residents are at least 50 years old, with one person in their 90s, three in their 80s, three in their 70s, seven in their 60s and two in their 50s. Nine of the 16 are unvaccinated.

The higher cases counts are being seen around the state, and the trend is one reason why health officials are urging people to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters if there's been enough time since their previous shot. On Friday, the federal government opened booster eligibility to all people.

"Boosters can help provide additional protection, especially for those over the age of 50 and others with underlying conditions," Hochul said in a press release Friday lauding the federal action. "With 80 percent of New York State adults fully vaccinated, getting the booster is another important way to protect ourselves and our loved ones, as well as washing our hands and wearing a mask."

Booster shot appointments are available at most area pharmacies, and the New York State Fairgrounds has them available at its walk-in vaccine clinic.

The county health department will be running a vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Fingerlakes Mall at the former Joann Fabric store location. As of late Friday afternoon, however, there were no appointment slots available online. That means more than 50 appointments were taken since Thursday afternoon, when the health department issued a lengthy statement advocating for parents to have their children vaccinated.

The department is continuing school-based clinics next week. It said the timing of the first dose clinics and second dose clinics it's running this week and next will provide children with full immunity by the December holidays and winter break, and if families plan to gather or travel during the holidays, vaccination provides protection for families and loved ones this holiday season.

Fully vaccinated individuals are exempt from quarantine when they have been exposed to a positive case as long as they remain symptom-free. This means school-aged children will not have to quarantine and miss school if they are fully vaccinated and symptom-free.

The health department said that the pediatric Pfizer vaccine is also available through some local health care provider offices, and families are encouraged to contact their child’s health care provider with any questions or if they prefer to have a child vaccinated at their office.

In addition, some local pharmacies are offering the vaccine, and New York state has vaccination appointments available at the state fairgrounds by visiting covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov.

Additionally, parents should contact their schools directly for information on registering their children for the following school-based clinics: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Cato-Meridian and and Moravia elementary schools; 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Port Byron elementary school; and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Weedsport elementary school.

"We know the recent increase in the spread of COVID across regions of New York State is happening due to lower vaccination rates in those areas," Hochul said in her Friday statement. "Getting more New Yorkers vaccinated, including children aged 5 and older, remains the best way to help turn the tide in our fight against COVID-19.

"So, if you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated. If you have kids, get them vaccinated. And if you have been vaccinated, get the booster. It's widely available, free and safe. Let's do this, New York."

