Cayuga County again has 'substantial' COVID-19 transmission, CDC says

After an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past few days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has once again designated Cayuga County as an area with a "substantial" level of transmission.

The basis of the classification is Cayuga County's rate of 94.02 cases per 100,000 people — not far off the 100 cases per 100,000 people threshold for a county with a high level of transmission, according to the CDC.

The CDC's tally shows that the county had 72 cases in a seven-day period. The positivity rate, the agency says, is 5.2%.

For areas with a substantial level of COVID-19 transmission, the CDC recommends individuals wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, in indoor public settings.

The Cayuga County Health Department reported Monday that there were 29 new cases in three days. The county has 66 confirmed cases in August, which is nearly the same amount it had in July (72) and nearly double its total number of cases in August 2020 (35).

There are three COVID-related patients receiving treatment at Auburn Community Hospital. No new deaths were reported.

