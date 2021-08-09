Cayuga County again has 'substantial' COVID-19 transmission, CDC says

After an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past few days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has once again designated Cayuga County as an area with a "substantial" level of transmission.
The basis of the classification is Cayuga County's rate of 94.02 cases per 100,000 people — not far off the 100 cases per 100,000 people threshold for a county with a high level of transmission, according to the CDC.
The CDC's tally shows that the county had 72 cases in a seven-day period. The positivity rate, the agency says, is 5.2%.
For areas with a substantial level of COVID-19 transmission, the CDC recommends individuals wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status, in indoor public settings.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported Monday that there were 29 new cases in three days. The county has 66 confirmed cases in August, which is nearly the same amount it had in July (72) and nearly double its total number of cases in August 2020 (35).
There are three COVID-related patients receiving treatment at Auburn Community Hospital. No new deaths were reported.
Unvaccinated people, including young children, are driving the increase in COVID-19 cases. The health department revealed over the weekend that there have been five outbreaks linked to daycare centers in Cayuga County. The number of cases associated with the outbreaks wasn't disclosed, but the department said that the outbreaks began when a child or employee with COVID-19 symptoms went to the daycare centers.
Local health officials said the daycare centers either closed down specific classrooms or the entire facility due to the outbreaks.
Last week, Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy and Dr. Paul Fu, chief medical officer at Auburn Community Hospital, reminded residents that the pandemic is not over. They alerted the public that the county is heading in the direction of "daily reports of rising COVID infections, hospitalizations, and tough restrictions on schools, restaurants, sporting events and businesses." They also encouraged unvaccinated individuals to get their shots.
Cayuga County's vaccination rate is low compared to other counties in central New York. So far, 48.9% of residents are fully vaccinated. Nationally, 50.2% of Americans are fully vaccinated.
A majority of county residents (52.2%) and 61.3% of adults age 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. There are a pair of two-dose vaccines — Moderna and Pfizer — and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The two-dose vaccines require a second shot a few weeks after the first.
The three vaccines are available for all adults age 18 and older. Additionally, the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children ages 12-17.
To boost the vaccination rate, the Cayuga County Health Department has been holding walk-in clinics. The next clinic is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at Moravia Central School. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered at the site.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.