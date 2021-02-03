 Skip to main content
Cayuga County again under travel advisory
Cayuga County again under travel advisory

  • Updated
The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office has reinstated a travel advisory.

On Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office issued the following statement:

“Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck is updating the TRAVEL ADVISORY encouraging motorists to use caution as recent heavy snowfall is now beginning to drift in some areas creating hazardous road conditions, especially in rural open areas.  Visibility is significantly reduced in some areas.

“Please give yourself extra time if you do travel and be sure to leave additional space between your vehicle and those traveling around you. If you find your vehicle stuck in the roadway, contact 911 and try to avoid getting out of the vehicle as other approaching motorist may not see you.”

A travel advisory was originally issued Tuesday mornin, but lifted Tuesday afternoon when conditions improved. 

Cayuga County Sheriff's Office

