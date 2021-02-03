Cayuga County again under travel advisory

“Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck is updating the TRAVEL ADVISORY encouraging motorists to use caution as recent heavy snowfall is now beginning to drift in some areas creating hazardous road conditions, especially in rural open areas. Visibility is significantly reduced in some areas.

“Please give yourself extra time if you do travel and be sure to leave additional space between your vehicle and those traveling around you. If you find your vehicle stuck in the roadway, contact 911 and try to avoid getting out of the vehicle as other approaching motorist may not see you.”