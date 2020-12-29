 Skip to main content
Cayuga County agencies rescue dog from near bottom of cliff
RESCUE

Cayuga County agencies rescue dog from near bottom of cliff

  • Updated
Multiple Cayuga County agencies came together to rescue a dog Monday night.

The Moravia Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page that it was sent out at 7:42 p.m. for an animal rescue call involving a dog over a cliff at Fire Lane 26 in the West Niles Fire District. Once it was determined the dog was far down over the edge of the cliff, the Cayuga County High Angle Rescue Team was brought to the scene. 

"We were able to send 3 rescuers down on ropes and secure our patient named 'Socks' get her into a dog harness and lower her down to the bottom and carry her back up to the top to her owners," the department said in the post. "She is doing great and was walking around when we were packing all of our gear up."

Fire departments from West Niles, New Hope and Sempronius were also present at the scene, according to the Facebook post.

