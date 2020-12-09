Cayuga County agency delays Christmas Elf gifts due to COVID-19

Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca has canceled the distribution event for its Christmas Elf program scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 10, the agency announced on Facebook Wednesday.

The agency said the cancellation is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have spent countless hours over the last few weeks working to ensure that Christmas Elf distribution could happen as scheduled," the agency said. "COVID has impacted every aspect of this program from how it is administered to pushing back our distribution. We have exhausted every available possibility to this point."

CAP Cayuga/Seneca said that families enrolled in the program will still receive assistance, but it has been delayed. They will receive envelopes in the mail next week with more information. In responses to comments on the agency's Facebook post, it said that families will receive gift cards before Christmas.

Now in its 33rd year, the Christmas Elf program provides holiday assistance to income-eligible children in need in Cayuga County. The agency works with multiple partners on the program.

"We know firsthand the impact COVID has had on our community and we our working hard to make the holidays brighter for local children and families in need," the agency said.

