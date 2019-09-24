AUBURN — The Cayuga County Legislature Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Auburn in order to take part in the city's new Public Safety Building project.
Earlier this month, the Auburn City Council voted to purchase a piece of property that will be turned into a new home for the city's fire department, and the county has now agreed to participate.
What form the county's involvement will take is still to be determined. A public safety complex shared by the city and the county was included in last year's Shared Services Plan submitted to the state.
At that time, the county was planning to locate the Emergency Management Services Office and Emergency 911 Center into the combined facility, although that plan has since changed.
You have free articles remaining.
While the specifics still need to be determined, the memorandum of understanding between the city and county is likely enough to qualify both municipalities for savings reimbursements from the state.
Last week, Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert met with the county's Judicial and Public Safety Committee to discuss the project. Based on conversations with the state, he said, a memorandum agreeing to partner would likely be enough to qualify for reimbursements.
The state's Shared Services Initiative encouraged municipalities to cooperate on projects by reimbursing them for any documented savings realized by such projects in their first year.