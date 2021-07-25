Cayuga County aims to get child care, school staff vaccinated before fall

With the likelihood of schools returning to a normal operating schedule in the fall, the Cayuga County Health Department is hoping to get more educators, students and child care providers vaccinated over the next several weeks.
Deanna Ryan, a senior public health educator with the department, told The Citizen on Thursday that there will be a private clinic held specifically for daycare staff and school personnel. Local health officials have communicated with child care centers and school districts about the clinic, where all COVID-19 vaccines — the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson — will be offered.
The clinic is part of a push to get more individuals who are in child care or school settings vaccinated before the fall. If those who attend the clinic get a two-dose vaccine, Ryan said they would be fully vaccinated by the first or second week of school.
"In anticipation of the new school year, our goal is to keep schools open, classrooms open, staff in the buildings and in the daycare settings," she said. "We're hopeful that we can get more people vaccinated right now."
There is another reason for the vaccination effort targeting child care providers and school staff. The health department wants to avoid a repeat of what happened last fall when COVID-19 cases began to surge, then continued to rise in early winter. By early January, there were more than 1,000 active cases and thousands more in quarantine. Dozens of residents were hospitalized and 90 COVID-related deaths were reported.
Case numbers have decreased over the summer, but most of the recent cases have been among unvaccinated residents. From July 16 through Saturday, the health department has admitted 29 new cases — 19 were unvaccinated and 10 were vaccinated.
Ryan acknowledged the threat posed by the Delta variant. In the South, she said because of warmer temperatures more people are spending time indoors. There have been increased cases reported in several states, which is a concern for New York in the fall when school returns to session and more people begin congregating inside.
One goal is to ensure more of the community is protected against COVID-19, Ryan added. That will help keep daycare centers and schools open.
So far, more than half (50.9%) of Cayuga County residents have received at least one vaccine dose. Among adults age 18 and older, the rate is higher (59.9%). About 48% of the county's total population is fully vaccinated.
While the vaccination numbers continue to inch up, they aren't keeping pacing with the national and statewide figures. Nationally, 56.5% of all Americans have received at least one dose, while 49% are fully vaccinated. In New York, 62% of state residents have been given at least one shot and 56.3% are fully vaccinated.
Not everyone is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna have been approved for adults ages 18 and older. Pfizer is the only vaccination that has been approved for children ages 12-17. But no vaccine has been given clearance for use among children under age 12.
That's another reason why the health department is targeting daycare centers and schools. Even though younger children aren't eligible for the vaccine, adults can get their shots.
"Our goal is to get those people protected before we see a surge," Ryan said. "Those who are eligible who are not yet vaccinated: Get protected now to protect those who can't be vaccinated. But protect yourself, too."
