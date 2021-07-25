Cayuga County aims to get child care, school staff vaccinated before fall

Case numbers have decreased over the summer, but most of the recent cases have been among unvaccinated residents. From July 16 through Saturday, the health department has admitted 29 new cases — 19 were unvaccinated and 10 were vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan acknowledged the threat posed by the Delta variant. In the South, she said because of warmer temperatures more people are spending time indoors. There have been increased cases reported in several states, which is a concern for New York in the fall when school returns to session and more people begin congregating inside.

One goal is to ensure more of the community is protected against COVID-19, Ryan added. That will help keep daycare centers and schools open.

So far, more than half (50.9%) of Cayuga County residents have received at least one vaccine dose. Among adults age 18 and older, the rate is higher (59.9%). About 48% of the county's total population is fully vaccinated.

While the vaccination numbers continue to inch up, they aren't keeping pacing with the national and statewide figures. Nationally, 56.5% of all Americans have received at least one dose, while 49% are fully vaccinated. In New York, 62% of state residents have been given at least one shot and 56.3% are fully vaccinated.