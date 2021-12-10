Cayuga County aims to help jail inmates transition back into community

Cayuga County officials are putting together a program to help people successfully transition back into the community when they finish serving their sentences at the county jail.

Sheriff Brian Schenck announced this week that Cayuga Counseling Services, in partnership with the sheriff’s office, has been awarded a competitive federal grant by The U.S. Department of Justice to develop and implement a Community-Based Jail Reentry Program.

In a news release, Schenck said the total award is $750,000 over three years, and the goal of the initiative is to "reduce recidivism, increase public safety and improve inmate transition back into the community through rehabilitation (in-jail multi-disciplinary treatment, services and programming to prepare inmates for release followed by intensive post release services)."

The program will utilize the services of multiple agencies and consist of a multidisciplinary community collaborative to achieve the successful reentry of our local inmate population, Schenck said, and build upon partnerships that agencies have already developed in Cayuga County as the program moves forward.

“Money for Community Jail Reentry has historically been lacking and difficult to attain so Cayuga Counseling Services is excited to have been awarded this critical funding for Cayuga County," Cayuga Counseling Services Executive Director Heather Petrus said in a statement. "We look forward to working with our community partners to identify, reduce and remove barriers by developing and implementing creative evidence-based interventions that will foster successful community reintegration."

Schenck said the initiative will build upon transitional services already in place at the county jail to reduce the incidents of inmates reoffending upon release and providing them with additional tools to be productive members of the community.

"We have the opportunity to have a positive impact on public safety while working inside the Cayuga County Jail and working with Cayuga Counseling and our many partners will ensure our success," he said.

