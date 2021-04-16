Cayuga County among best in NY for vaccinating vulnerable populations

Cayuga County has been ranked among the best counties for administering COVID-19 vaccines to its most vulnerable residents.

According to data from the state Immunization Information System, Cayuga County is ranked fourth out of New York's 62 counties in vaccinating individuals with a high social vulnerability index score. The social vulnerability index considers certain factors, including age (65 and older or 17 and younger), people with disabilities, socioeconomic status, housing types and minority status.

As of April 8, Cayuga County has vaccinated 44.5% of its population with high social vulnerability index scores. The benchmark at this point of the state's vaccine deployment is 35%.

Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, first shared the data at the Cayuga County Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee meeting on Tuesday.

"It's not a competition but it's nice to see some evidence of the good job we're doing," Cuddy said. "We want to get as high as we can, but I was really pleased how very well we scored there."