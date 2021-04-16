Cayuga County among best in NY for vaccinating vulnerable populations

Cayuga County has been ranked among the best counties for administering COVID-19 vaccines to its most vulnerable residents.
According to data from the state Immunization Information System, Cayuga County is ranked fourth out of New York's 62 counties in vaccinating individuals with a high social vulnerability index score. The social vulnerability index considers certain factors, including age (65 and older or 17 and younger), people with disabilities, socioeconomic status, housing types and minority status.
As of April 8, Cayuga County has vaccinated 44.5% of its population with high social vulnerability index scores. The benchmark at this point of the state's vaccine deployment is 35%.
Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, first shared the data at the Cayuga County Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee meeting on Tuesday.
"It's not a competition but it's nice to see some evidence of the good job we're doing," Cuddy said. "We want to get as high as we can, but I was really pleased how very well we scored there."
The information from the state also shows where Cayuga County ranks in vaccinating its total population and residents age 65 and older. For the overall population, 41.4% have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. At least one dose has been administered to more than two-thirds of older residents (68.4%). In both categories, the county ranks 36th in the state.
While those rankings put the county in the middle of the pack, Cuddy wrote in an email to local government leaders that "we have and are making great strides" in vaccinating older residents.
The health department is hosting vaccination clinics. There are other sites offering the vaccine, including three federally qualified health centers in Cayuga County — East Hill Medical Center in Auburn, Moravia Health Care Center and Port Byron Community Health Center — Auburn Community Hospital and several local pharmacies.
Cuddy reiterated the importance of increasing vaccination rates in Cayuga County. COVID-19 cases have been on the rise and the health department has said a majority of the new cases were individuals who, until recently, weren't eligible for the vaccine.
If they can get more residents vaccinated, Cuddy said it will "help reduce transmission of the virus, and significantly prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death."
