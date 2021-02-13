 Skip to main content
Cayuga County announces new COVID-19 testing for those with symptoms
Cayuga County announces new COVID-19 testing for those with symptoms

  • Updated
Covid-19

Cayuga County residents get tested during a recent COVID-19 asymptomatic testing clinic at Emerson Park Pavilion.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A new testing clinic has been scheduled in Cayuga County for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The Cayuga County Health Department and Auburn Community Hospital are hosting a no-cost drive-thru clinic for symptomatic residents from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the hospital's main campus on Lansing Street. Visitors should use the helipad entrance. Instructions for receiving test results will be provided at the time of the test.

The county previously announced that it also will be holding a COVID-19 testing clinic next week for people who are not experiencing symptoms of the virus. The no-cost, rapid-result clinic will run from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

Cayuga County residency is not required but an appointment is necessary. People should be prepared to wait on site for up to 30 minutes for results. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Attendees are asked to park in lot, not in the circle in front of the pavilion, and follow posted signs.

An appointment is required to be tested at any of the county's clinics, and registration will be closed if/when a clinic becomes fully booked.

To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." When making the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.

Cayuga County cases update

The Cayuga County Health Department's daily COVID-19 data update from Saturday included the following:

  • New positive test result cases admitted: 9
  • Residents in mandatory isolation: 158 (down from 163 Friday)
  • Auburn Community Hospital cases: 4 (down from 11 Friday)

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

