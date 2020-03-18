Cayuga County announces new details on coronavirus-related operational changes

Cayuga County on Wednesday released the following information to supplement information released earlier this week about changes to its operations in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic:
County leaders recognize that social distancing is the best known way to keep the coronavirus from spreading. In an effort to reduce foot traffic and person-to-person interactions in county buildings and offices, county departments have made adjustments to staffing and daily operations to balance the safety of staff and residents with our responsibility to provide crucial services to clients. New changes to certain departments are listed below. Previously communicated department changes can be reviewed at the County COVID-19 Response page at www.cayugacounty.us/response.
These are temporary measures and in line with guidance outlined by state agencies. At this time, please visit county offices only for time-sensitive and immediate needs. Upon entering the County Office Building, visitors will be asked health risk screening questions. Many of our services are accessible online. Contact county staff before coming in to learn if they can assist you over the phone or email. Contact information for departments can be found at www.cayugacounty.us. Changes to department operations will be updated on department web pages. Meeting cancellations will also be announced on the website.
While the county encourages social distancing as a precautionary safety measure, we also want to remain connected with residents. Please check Cayuga County’s response to COVID-19 web page at www.cayugacounty.us/response frequently as new information becomes available daily. Don’t miss any updates by signing up to automatic email and/or text message notifications at www.cayugacounty.us/notifyme. Click the mail or phone icon next to Coronavirus COVID-19 Response in the alert center and you will be notified as soon a new update is posted.
Amidst this health crisis, Cayuga County government remains committed to serving your needs!
Public Health Department
The Cayuga County Health Department is diligently responding to COVID-19 by conducting disease surveillance, monitoring of quarantined individuals, facilitating and performing swabbing. Communication has taken place with many community partners including Auburn Community Hospital, healthcare providers, colleges and universities, schools, organizations and businesses. Staff have been fielding questions and concerns from members of the public.
The Cayuga County Health Department remains open, but our offices will be closed to the public unless an appointment is made. Please call the following numbers if you have any questions or need to discuss a public health issue.
Community Health: 315-253-1560. While staff are responding to COVID-19, the Cayuga County Health Department still continues to perform our mandatory services. These include communicable disease control monitoring and investigations and programs that serve pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children.
Nursing services are limiting face-to-face interactions at this time and existing clients will be visited through telehealth exchange. All breastfeeding mothers in the community experiencing difficulty nursing their child should still reach out to the Health Department by either calling 315-253-1560, or by sending a direct message through the Cayuga County Breastfeeding Connection Facebook page to speak with one of our Certified Lactation Counselors.
Environmental Health: 315-253-1405. For questions or concerns related to rabies, food borne illnesses, public water, restaurants, mobile home parks, or other Environmental Health issues.
Early Intervention: 315-253-1560. Please reach out to your service coordinator with any questions. At this time, all home visits are strongly discouraged. If appropriate, some therapy visits may be conducted through a Tele-therapy platform. Initial Referral and Intake visits are being limited and looked at on a case by case circumstance.
WIC: 315-253-1406. We are continuing to provide WIC services while taking recommendations for social distancing into consideration. If you have a Nutrition Education or Health and Nutrition Update appointment, please do not come to the WIC office; someone from our team will be calling you at your scheduled appointment time to provide services over the phone. If you have a certification appointment, please call us to reschedule if you or anyone in your household are ill, coughing, have a sore throat, shortness of breath or flu like symptoms. If you do come to the WIC office for any reason, including a certification appointment, we ask that you please leave infants and children home and bring only yourself.
Social Services
All business is conducted over the phone. At this time, there will be no evictions, utility shut-offs, or work requirements for any assistance programs. Please call the department you are seeking applications and other information from:
Temporary Assistance: Applicants 315-253-1294, Recipients 315-253-1291, Fax 315-253-1505
Day Care: 315-253-1446, Fax 315-253-8050
SNAP: 315-253-1210, Fax 315-253-4960. Apply online at www.mybenefits.ny.gov
HEAP: 315-255-4904, Fax 315-253-1295. Apply online at www.mybenefits.ny.gov
Medicaid Local: 315-253-1382, Fax 315-253-1230, State 1-888-355-5777. Apply online at www.nystateofhealth.ny.gov
Child Support: 1-888-208-4485, Fax 315-253-1283 www.childsupport.ny.gov
Statewide Reporting for Child Abuse Toll Free Hotline Number: 1-800-342-3720
Any paperwork can be placed in the drop box on the1st floor. You can also mail to: Cayuga County Department of Social Services, 160 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY 13021 or email to TemporaryAssistanceCayuga@dfa.state.ny.us or SNAPCayuga@dfa.state.ny.us
For all individuals needing to make their Medicaid Spenddown payments and are paying by check or money please mail payments to: Cayuga County DSS, 4th Floor Accounting, 160 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY 13021
For those individuals who do not have the ability to pay their Medicaid Spenddown by check or money order and will need to make a cash payment please call 315-253-1457 or email grace.blowers@dfa.state.ny.us to make an appointment.
Mental Health
The Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center (CCCMHC) remains open. Some changes have been made to the services provided. There is no change for community members who receive medications at CCCMHC. If you receive medications (including injectable medications), you will continue to receive your medication as regularly scheduled. Please report to the building for your appointment.
If you are a current client and have a scheduled appointment with a therapist, nurse practitioner or psychiatrist, your appointment will be conducted via telephone. You will receive a phone call from your provider at your scheduled appointment time. Future appointments will continue to be scheduled and will be conducted via telephone until further notice. If you do not receive a phone call during your scheduled appointment time and are waiting more than 10 minutes, please call 315-253-0341 to let us know.
For community members who work with a care manager at CCCMHC, all appointments will be conducted by telephone until further notice.
If you are a current client and your phone number has changed, please call CCCMHC at 315-253-0341 to update your phone number.
If you would like to request services at CCCMHC as a new client, please call CCCMHC at 315-253-0341 to make an appointment. All appointments with new clients will be conducted via telephone.
If you do not have a phone or have access to a phone, please come to CCCMHC for your scheduled appointment. You will be given access to a phone in the building in order to speak with your therapist, psychiatrist, nurse practitioner or care manager.
If you are experiencing a crisis, please contact our office at 315-253-0341. Staff is available to assist community members experiencing a crisis during normal hours of operation (Monday to Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm).
Crisis services remain available after our normal business hours and can be accessed by calling the same number 315-253-0341. You will be connected to the after-hours crisis service.
Employment & Training
The office is closed to the public but staff is taking calls to assist over the phone with unemployment insurance questions. Claims can be made online at www.labor.ny.gov and over the phone at 1-888-209-8124 M-F 8-5. Cayuga County Employment and Training and NYS DOL are both co-located at the Cayuga Works Career Center and can be reached at 315-253-1590.
Department of Motor Vehicles
The Cayuga County DMV is only open to CAYUGA COUNTY residents by appointment only.
Residents can make appointments online at www.cayugacounty.us/dmvappt.
If you cannot book online, call 315-253-1241 to make an appointment. Walk-ins will not be permitted to enter the DMV Office. Before making an appointment, check the list of transactions that can be made online at https://dmv.ny.gov/more-info/all-online-transactions. U.S. passport applications are suspended. No permit tests will be processed.
Treasurer’s Office
Effective March 19,2020, the hours of operations will be 8:30 am – 4:30 pm. The public will be allowed in the office between 10 am and 3 pm by appointment only. There will be a locked drop-box in the lobby of the County Office Building. Payments should be in a sealed envelope with the envelope indicating the payment purpose and if a receipt is desired.
Sheriff’s Office
The lobby at the Sheriff’s Office is closed until further notice. Please contact the following resources to meet your needs and allow us time to accommodate requests.
Reporting a crime: 315-253-1222 or 911
Records Requests: 315-253-1148 or ccsorecords@cayugacounty.us
Pistol Permit Questions: 315-253-4148 or jryan@cayugacounty.us
Deliveries and Jail Business: Push button on wall for entry
Any other questions or issues: 315-253-1222 or fcornelius@cayugacounty.us
Changes to patrol response:
In a continuing effort to contain and minimize the spread of the COVID-19 (Corona Virus) pandemic and operating under a State and County State of Emergency, the Sheriff’s Office has implemented some precautionary measures while still maintaining our role in public safety.
The 911 Center will inquire from every caller whether or not anyone in their household is experiencing flu-like symptoms. This will allow our supervisors to make a determination on how to best handle complaints while maintaining a degree of social distancing. It is imperative we do our part not to spread this virus while keeping our officers healthy in order to continue maintaining public safety.
Our patrols will continue to respond to all in-progress and emergency calls while taking precautions such as the wearing of N95 masks and gloves when necessary.
Our patrols may connect with complainants via phone to initiate and handle complaints that are not in-progress emergencies when it is determined to be in the best interest of those involved. We recognize this is a change in practice, however we believe this temporary measure will contribute to minimizing our exposure and spread of this virus within our community.
No matter the circumstances, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office continues to uphold our mission of providing responsive, caring, unbiased, and professional services during this time.
Emergency Services
Effective 3/16/2020 the EMT Original and EMT Refresher courses will be postponed for 4 weeks. Instructors are preparing plans to keep students engaged from home. More communication to follow.
There will be no in-person appointments or meetings conducted in the Emergency Services department until further notice.
NYS OFPC has suspended state fire training effective 3/16/2020 for two weeks, tentatively ending on Sunday, March 30th.
Records Retention Center
The County Records Retention Center on Court Street in Auburn will be staffed, but will be closed to the public until further notice. Records may be obtained via email at ccrecords@cayugacounty.us or call 315-253-1037 from 9 am - 4 pm Monday through Friday.
Historian’s Office
The County Historian’s Office on Court Street in Auburn will be staffed but will be closed to the public until further notice. Contact the Historian’s Office via email at historian@cayugacounty.us or call 315-253-1300 from 9 am - 4 pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The office is closed on Wednesdays.
Planning & Economic Development
Beginning March 18, 2020 the Cayuga County Department of Planning and Economic Development is operating with reduced staff and we are asking members of the public to conduct business remotely. Please use email or phones for questions and correspondence. Emailing to planning@cayugacounty.us is the most effective way to communicate during this time and our staff will respond to you as soon as possible.