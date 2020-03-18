Cayuga County announces new details on coronavirus-related operational changes

Cayuga County on Wednesday released the following information to supplement information released earlier this week about changes to its operations in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic:

County leaders recognize that social distancing is the best known way to keep the coronavirus from spreading. In an effort to reduce foot traffic and person-to-person interactions in county buildings and offices, county departments have made adjustments to staffing and daily operations to balance the safety of staff and residents with our responsibility to provide crucial services to clients. New changes to certain departments are listed below. Previously communicated department changes can be reviewed at the County COVID-19 Response page at www.cayugacounty.us/response.

These are temporary measures and in line with guidance outlined by state agencies. At this time, please visit county offices only for time-sensitive and immediate needs. Upon entering the County Office Building, visitors will be asked health risk screening questions. Many of our services are accessible online. Contact county staff before coming in to learn if they can assist you over the phone or email. Contact information for departments can be found at www.cayugacounty.us. Changes to department operations will be updated on department web pages. Meeting cancellations will also be announced on the website.