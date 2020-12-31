 Skip to main content
Cayuga County announces next COVID-19 rapid test clinic
Cayuga County announces next COVID-19 rapid test clinic

Rapid Covid-19 Testing 10.JPG

Cayuga County residents get tested during a no-cost COVID-19 asymptomatic rapid testing clinic at Emerson Park Pavilion.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Cayuga County's next rapid test clinic for people not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 has been announced.

A rapid-result, appointment-only clinic for asymptomatic residents is set to run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at the Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco, according to a press release Thursday from the Cayuga County Office of Emergency Services. Participants plan should stay for up to 30 minutes after their test to receive their results.

A mask must be worn at the test site and social distancing will be enforced. Attendees are asked to park in the parking lot and not in the circle in front of the pavilion. There will be signs to direct visitors to the clinic.

An appointment is required to be tested for any of the county's clinics. To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." When making the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.

Residents with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend asymptomatic clinics. 

"We do not want to increase the risk of exposure to staff and other individuals in attendance if individuals with symptoms are coming to these clinics," the county health department has said.

