Cayuga County announces next COVID-19 test clinic at Auburn hospital, new clinic in Fair Haven

The Cayuga County Health Department announced its next drive-through testing clinic in partnership with Auburn Community Hospital this week, and the Cayuga County Emergency Services Office announced a clinic in Fair Haven.

The hospital clinic is set to run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, and is for residents who are not experiencing symptoms. Attendees should enter at the helipad entrance on Lansing Street. Results will be provided via a portal system with instructions provided after the test is completed.

A rapid-result, appointment-only clinic for asymptomatic residents is also set to run 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Fair Haven Fire Department, 14447 Fair Haven Road. Attendees should park in the back of the fire house and be prepared to wait up to 30 minutes for test results.

There also are two previously announced opportunities before Christmas for asymptomatic rapid tests in the town of Owasco.

These no-cost clinics are set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Participants should stay at the pavilion for up to 30 minutes after their test to receive their results.