Cayuga County announces next COVID-19 test clinic at Auburn hospital, new clinic in Fair Haven

The Cayuga County Health Department announced its next drive-through testing clinic in partnership with Auburn Community Hospital this week, and the Cayuga County Emergency Services Office announced a clinic in Fair Haven.
The hospital clinic is set to run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, and is for residents who are not experiencing symptoms. Attendees should enter at the helipad entrance on Lansing Street. Results will be provided via a portal system with instructions provided after the test is completed.
A rapid-result, appointment-only clinic for asymptomatic residents is also set to run 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at the Fair Haven Fire Department, 14447 Fair Haven Road. Attendees should park in the back of the fire house and be prepared to wait up to 30 minutes for test results.
There also are two previously announced opportunities before Christmas for asymptomatic rapid tests in the town of Owasco.
These no-cost clinics are set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Participants should stay at the pavilion for up to 30 minutes after their test to receive their results.
A mask must be worn at the test site and social distancing will be enforced. Attendees are asked to park in the parking lot and not in the circle in front of the pavilion. There will be signs to direct visitors to the clinic.
An appointment is required to be tested for any of the clinics. To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." When making the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.
The health department asks residents with symptoms to not attend asymptomatic clinics.
"We do not want to increase the risk of exposure to staff and other individuals in attendance if individuals with symptoms are coming to these clinics," the department said.
