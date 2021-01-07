 Skip to main content
Cayuga County announces next COVID-19 test clinic for people with symptoms
COVID-19

  • Updated
Rapid Covid-19 Testing 10.JPG

Cayuga County residents get tested during a no-cost COVID-19 asymptomatic rapid testing clinic at Emerson Park Pavilion.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Cayuga County has announced its next test clinic for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The Cayuga County Health Department announced a drive-thru clinic for symptomatic residents from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 10, at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus located at 1879 W. Genesee St. Road in Aurelius. Instructions for receiving results will be provided after the test.

An appointment is required to be tested for any of the county's clinics. To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." When making the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the insurance policy is in someone else's name, you should provide their name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in the relevant fields.

The health department asks people not to book appointments unless they intend to keep them.

"Recently, we have had individuals double booking and then no showing to one of their appointments," the department said. "When people do not show up for an appointment, it prevents others who could not register from receiving a test."

