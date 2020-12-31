Cayuga County announces next COVID-19 test clinics

Cayuga County's next test clinics for COVID-19 have been announced.

A rapid-result, appointment-only clinic for asymptomatic residents is set to run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at the Emerson Park Pavilion, 6843 E. Lake Road, Owasco, according to a press release Thursday from the Cayuga County Office of Emergency Services. Participants plan should stay for up to 30 minutes after their test to receive their results.

A mask must be worn at the test site and social distancing will be enforced. Attendees are asked to park in the parking lot and not in the circle in front of the pavilion. There will be signs to direct visitors to the clinic.

On Sunday, Jan. 3, the county will hold a drive-thru clinic for people experiencing symptoms. This clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus located at 1879 W. Genesee St. Road in Aurelius. Instructions for receiving results will be provided after the test.