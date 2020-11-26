Cayuga County announces next free COVID-19 drive-thru clinic

A no-cost COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic will be held in Cayuga County this weekend, but an appointment will be required.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 29, at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus in Aurelius, the Cayuga County Health Department said in a news release. The health department is collaborating with Auburn Community Hospital on the clinic, which will be for those experiencing symptoms.

Appointments can be made online at cayugacounty.us/health, where people are asked to click on the button that says "COVID-19 Clinic." When creating an appointment, a person's legal name (no nicknames), home address, email and insurance information will be needed. If the policy is in another person's name, that person's legal name and date of birth will be required, as well.

Those without insurance should write "No insurance" on every required field. Only people who test positive will get a call from the health department for that person to be put in isolation, the news release said.