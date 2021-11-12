Cayuga County announces school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Cayuga County Health Department next week will start holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics in school buildings for 5- to 11-year-old students, and it will run a community clinic for the same age group.

These will be the first county-sponsored clinics for the youngest age group, which earlier this month became eligible for Pfizer vaccines after the federal government gave emergency authorization. Area pharmacies have been providing the vaccines this week, and Onondaga County has held multiple clinics.

The Cayuga County clinic announcements were part of the health department's Friday situational update on the COVID-19 pandemic. The update also included the news that a Cayuga County woman in her 40s with COVID-19 has died, the 107th coronavirus-related death in the county since the pandemic began.

The health department said it placed 52 residents into mandatory isolation with newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and Thursday. Of those 52, 34 were unvaccinated individuals.

As of Friday, there are 217 county residents with active COVID-19 cases in isolation, up from 213 a week earlier. Residents in Auburn or Syracuse hospitals with COVID-19 now total seven (three unvaccinated), down one from a week ago.

The school-based clinics next week are taking place in Auburn and southern Cayuga County.

Students in Auburn's Herman Avenue and Owasco elementary schools and its junior high school can get shots on Tuesday. Clinics are set for Wednesday at Peachtown Elementary School in Aurora and Southern Cayuga Elementary School in Poplar Ridge. The health department said parents should contact the schools directly for information on registering their children.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District sent an email to families Friday afternoon announcing its clinics, which it said are not mandatory. The district said parents could come to the school to be with their child for the vaccination. The email included links to forms that must be filled out, along with information on deadlines for submitting the paperwork.

The district said there would also be clinics Thursday at its Casey Park, Genesee and Seward elementary schools.

In addition to school-based clinics, the health department said it will hold a clinic for 5- to 11-year-old children from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Fingerlakes Mall. The former Joann Fabric store will be the site for this clinic. Advance registration is required and can be made by visiting www.cayugacounty.us/health.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0