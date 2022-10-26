Cayuga County appoints Batman, Camardo as new election commissioners

Beginning in January, there will be new Democratic and Republican election commissioners in Cayuga County.

The Cayuga County Legislature voted on Tuesday to appoint Keith Batman, a Democrat, and John Camardo, a Republican, to lead the county Board of Elections. Their terms will run from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2024.

Batman and Camardo will succeed Cherl Heary and Katie Lacey as the county's election commissioners. Heary, a Republican, has been an elections commissioner since 2004. Lacey, a Democrat, was appointed in 2008. They will oversee the upcoming elections before their retirement.

The local party committees recommended candidates for the appointments. Democrats chose Batman, a former Cayuga County legislator who was the dean of continuing education at Cayuga Community College.

Republicans tapped Camardo, who chairs the local GOP committee. He's worked as a real estate manager and is a former Auburn city councilor.

Election commissioners are considered part-time employees, but that could change. A bill introduced in the state Legislature would make commissioners full-time board employees. The state Senate passed the bill in May, but it did not receive a vote in the Assembly.