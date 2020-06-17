Cayuga County-area 2020 school vote: Budget, special proposition, board results

The following results were reported from the 2020 Cayuga County-area school budget, special proposition and board of education mail-in voting, which concluded at 5 p.m. Tuesday:
Auburn Enlarged City School District
Proposed budget (+2.3% with 1.7% tax levy increase)
Yes: 3,801
No: 1,492
Proposition for a designated high school senior to serve as an ex officio member of the board of education and participate in board discussions. The student wouldn't have voting power or be able to attend executive sessions.
Yes: 4,375
No: 923
School board candidates (three three-year spots available):
Eli Hernandez: 3,829
Patrick Mahunik: 3,287
Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson: 3,631
Joseph Sheppard: 3,547
Cato-Meridian Central School District
Proposed budget (-4.3% with 1.9% tax levy increase)
Yes: 480
No: 152
The purchase of two 65-seat passenger buses at a estimated maximum cost of $118,500 each, one small handicapped accessible school bus at an estimated maximum $66,500 cost, and one stake rack pick-up truck at an estimated maximum cost of $51,500.
Yes: 448
No: 179
School board candidates (two three-year spots)
Paul Byrne: 367
Jason Hirvela: 350
Justin Reeves: 298
Nicholas Schmitt: 185
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District
Proposed budget (-1.4% with tax levy unchanged)
Yes: 1,057
No: 164
School board candidates (three three-year seats open)
Susan M. Fordyce: 939
Gage Moulding: 902
Lisa Long: 1,026
Moravia Central School District
Proposed budget (+3.2% with 2.99% tax levy increase)
Yes: 713
No: 241
Purchasing three student transport vehicles at a cost not to exceed $362,000.
Yes: 655
No: 301
A proposed budget of $79,500 for the Powers Library.
Yes: 657
No: 296
School board candidates (two three-year spots available)
Michelle Lyon: 828
Terry Thompson: 795
Port Byron Central School District
Proposed budget (+1.2% with 1.2% tax levy increase)
Yes: 519
No: 374
Purchase three 66-passenger buses at a cost not to exceed $430,000.
Yes: 470
No: 424
School board candidates (three three-years seats)
Paul W. Ryan: 709
Peter V. Svitavsky: 629
Benjamin Vitale: 695
Skaneateles Central School District
Proposed budget (-3.5% with 2.1% tax levy increase):
Yes: 1,937
No: 628
Purchase four student transport vehicles at a cost not to exceed $445,000.
Yes: 1,841
No: 731
Establish 10-year capitalize reserve fund not to exceed $2.5 million.
Yes: 1,950
No: 614
School board candidates (two three-year spots)
Michelle Ederer: 1,108
Gary Gerst: 1,436
Daniel Evans: 1,397
Valerie Jerabeck: 563
Ezra Wegbreit: 419
Southern Cayuga Central School District
Proposed budget (+1.6% with 1.0% tax levy increase)
Yes: 791
No: 293
Proposal for $4,900,000 capital project, with $1 million from capital reserve fund to offset local share of capital construction costs, reducing borrowing amount to $3,900,000. Would include high school kitchen electric upgrades, driveway and sidewalk replacement/repairs ad other repairs.
Yes: 730
No: 354
Purchase three 66-passenger buses and one Dodge Caravan replacement, at a cost not to exceed $413,470.
Yes: 734
No: 352
Total requested support for Aurora Free Library and Hazard Library is $122,150.
Yes: 711
No: 377
School board candidates (two three-year seats)
Christine Brozon: 918
Rachel McCarthy: 886
Union Springs Central School District
Proposed budget (-7.1% with +1.3% tax levy increase)
Yes: 806
No: 175
Purchase of student transport vehicles at a cost not to exceed $130,000.
Yes: 784
No: 188
School board candidates (three three-year seats and one one-year seat)
Ann Marie Daum: 792
Mary Seitz: 765
Daniel Testa: 793
Erin Tones: 777
Weedsport Central School District
Proposed budget (-3.2% with 2.0% tax levy increase)
Yes: 815
No: 298
Proposition to purchase one school bus at a cost not to exceed $120,000.
Yes: 801
No: 309
Proposition to allow the district to collect $83,096 on behalf of the Weedsport Public Library.
Yes: 832
No: 273
School board candidates (one five-year seat open):
Norman J. Chirco: 948
