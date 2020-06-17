Cayuga County-area 2020 school vote: Budget, special proposition, board results

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following results were reported from the 2020 Cayuga County-area school budget, special proposition and board of education mail-in voting, which concluded at 5 p.m. Tuesday:

Auburn Enlarged City School District

Proposed budget (+2.3% with 1.7% tax levy increase)

Yes: 3,801

No: 1,492

Proposition for a designated high school senior to serve as an ex officio member of the board of education and participate in board discussions. The student wouldn't have voting power or be able to attend executive sessions.

Yes: 4,375

No: 923

School board candidates (three three-year spots available):

Eli Hernandez: 3,829

Patrick Mahunik: 3,287

Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson: 3,631

Joseph Sheppard: 3,547

Cato-Meridian Central School District

Proposed budget (-4.3% with 1.9% tax levy increase)

Yes: 480

No: 152