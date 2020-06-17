Cayuga County-area 2020 school vote: Budget, special proposition, board results

The following results were reported from the 2020 Cayuga County-area school budget, special proposition and board of education mail-in voting, which concluded at 5 p.m. Tuesday:

Auburn Enlarged City School District

Proposed budget (+2.3% with 1.7% tax levy increase)

Yes: 3,801

No: 1,492

Proposition for a designated high school senior to serve as an ex officio member of the board of education and participate in board discussions. The student wouldn't have voting power or be able to attend executive sessions.

Yes: 4,375

No: 923

School board candidates (three three-year spots available):

Eli Hernandez: 3,829

Patrick Mahunik: 3,287

Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson: 3,631

Joseph Sheppard: 3,547

Cato-Meridian Central School District

Proposed budget (-4.3% with 1.9% tax levy increase)

Yes: 480

No: 152

The purchase of two 65-seat passenger buses at a estimated maximum cost of $118,500 each, one small handicapped accessible school bus at an estimated maximum $66,500 cost, and one stake rack pick-up truck at an estimated maximum cost of $51,500.

Yes: 448

No: 179

School board candidates (two three-year spots)

Paul Byrne: 367

Jason Hirvela: 350

Justin Reeves: 298

Nicholas Schmitt: 185

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District

Proposed budget (-1.4% with tax levy unchanged)

Yes: 1,057

No: 164

School board candidates (three three-year seats open)

Susan M. Fordyce: 939

Gage Moulding: 902

Lisa Long: 1,026

Moravia Central School District

Proposed budget (+3.2% with 2.99% tax levy increase)

Yes: 713

No: 241

Purchasing three student transport vehicles at a cost not to exceed $362,000.

Yes: 655

No: 301

A proposed budget of $79,500 for the Powers Library.

Yes: 657

No: 296

School board candidates (two three-year spots available)

Michelle Lyon: 828

Terry Thompson: 795

Port Byron Central School District

Proposed budget (+1.2% with 1.2% tax levy increase)

Yes: 519

No: 374

Purchase three 66-passenger buses at a cost not to exceed $430,000.

Yes: 470

No: 424

School board candidates (three three-years seats)

Paul W. Ryan: 709

Peter V. Svitavsky: 629

Benjamin Vitale: 695

Skaneateles Central School District

Proposed budget (-3.5% with 2.1% tax levy increase):

Yes: 1,937

No: 628

Purchase four student transport vehicles at a cost not to exceed $445,000.

Yes: 1,841

No: 731

Establish 10-year capitalize reserve fund not to exceed $2.5 million.

Yes: 1,950

No: 614

School board candidates (two three-year spots)

Michelle Ederer: 1,108

Gary Gerst: 1,436

Daniel Evans: 1,397

Valerie Jerabeck: 563

Ezra Wegbreit: 419

Southern Cayuga Central School District

Proposed budget (+1.6% with 1.0% tax levy increase)

Yes: 791

No: 293

Proposal for $4,900,000 capital project, with $1 million from capital reserve fund to offset local share of capital construction costs, reducing borrowing amount to $3,900,000. Would include high school kitchen electric upgrades, driveway and sidewalk replacement/repairs ad other repairs.

Yes: 730

No: 354

Purchase three 66-passenger buses and one Dodge Caravan replacement, at a cost not to exceed $413,470.

Yes: 734

No: 352

Total requested support for Aurora Free Library and Hazard Library is $122,150.

Yes: 711

No: 377

School board candidates (two three-year seats)

Christine Brozon: 918

Rachel McCarthy: 886

Union Springs Central School District

Proposed budget (-7.1% with +1.3% tax levy increase)

Yes: 806

No: 175

Purchase of student transport vehicles at a cost not to exceed $130,000.

Yes: 784

No: 188

School board candidates (three three-year seats and one one-year seat)

Ann Marie Daum: 792

Mary Seitz: 765

Daniel Testa: 793

Erin Tones: 777

Cayuga County-area school district budgets approved with heavy voter turnout

Weedsport Central School District

Proposed budget (-3.2% with 2.0% tax levy increase)

Yes: 815

No: 298

Proposition to purchase one school bus at a cost not to exceed $120,000.

Yes: 801

No: 309

Proposition to allow the district to collect $83,096 on behalf of the Weedsport Public Library.

Yes: 832

No: 273

School board candidates (one five-year seat open):

Norman J. Chirco: 948

