Cayuga County-area 2021 election results

Welcome to The Citizen's 2021 Cayuga County-area election results page. After the polls close at 9 p.m., we will begin updating the page with results from races across the county, including contested races for Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge, Auburn City Council and Cayuga County Legislature.
UPDATE: The first numbers are in. These are from early voting, so there are many more votes to count from Election Day. Note: Winners will have a "w-" next to their name.
To view the results, you can scroll down the page or click on a link below to be taken directly to that municipality's election results.
CAYUGA COUNTY
Surrogate Court Judge
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Ben Susman
D, WF
3,021
55.40%
Jon Budelmann
R, C
2,432
44.60%
Treasurer
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
David Dempsey
R, C
1,283
97.20%
Legislature - District 1 (Sterling and Victory)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Caitlyn Augustyn
D, Pre
57
65.52%
Jim Basile
R, C
30
34.48%
Legislature - District 3 (Mentz, Montezuma and Throop)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Benjamin Vitale
D
23
53.49%
Jeffrey Emerson
C, Jef
10
23.26%
Patti Lydia Ruffini
R, For
10
23.26%
Legislature - District 5 (Aurelius and Fleming)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
David Gould
R, C
106
97.25%
Legislature - District 7 (Ledyard, Scipio and Springport)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Keith Batman
D, WF
120
65.57%
Robert Shea
R, I
63
34.43%
Legislature - District 9 (Moravia, Niles, Sempronius, Summerhill)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Mark Strong
R, C
28
51.85%
Jerry Germano-Yaw
D, WF
26
48.15%
Legislature - District 11 (Auburn)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Elane Daly
D, WF
185
76.13%
Mario Campanello, Jr.
R, C
58
23.87%
Legislature - District 13 (Auburn)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Christina Calarco
D, WF
105
71.43%
Michael Pettigrass
R, C
42
28.57%
Legislature - District 15 (Auburn)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Brian Muldrow
D, WF
260
56.30%
Brian Dahl
R, C
202
43.70%
AUBURN CITY COUNCIL
Auburn City Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Terry Cuddy
D, WF
804
36.20%
Ginny Kent
D, WF
738
33.23%
Timothy Lattimore
R, C
374
16.84%
Robert Otterstatter
R, C
305
13.73%
AURELIUS
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Edward Ide Jr.
R, C
37
92.50%
Clerk/collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jackie Dougherty
D, Jac
28
52.83%
Jennifer Gardner
R, C
25
47.17%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Raymond Lockwood III
R, C
33
100%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Michael Ogburn
R
19
38%
Alexander Patterson
I
17
34%
Dale Buchberger
C
14
28%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Harold Walter II
R, C
34
97.14%
BRUTUS
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
James Hotaling
R
20
100%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
John Abraham
R
21
50%
Thomas Flynn
R
21
50%
CATO
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Charles Ray
D, R, C
69
63.30%
Joel Soccio
Eno
40
36.70%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jody Snyder
R
101
100%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Gerald Hunter
D, R, C
90
57.69%
Vernon Blumer
R
66
42.31%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Gary Cole
R
92
100%
CONQUEST
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Charles Knapp
D
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Lisa Tortorello
R
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Patricia Causey-Wilson
R
Paul VanNorstrand
D
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Mark Shaffer
R
FLEMING
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Donald Oltz
R, C
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Anita Casper
R, C
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
David Wawrzaszek
R, C
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Russell Bell
C
Karen VanLiew
R, C
Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Maureen Riester
R
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Kerry Smith
R, C
GENOA
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Lorie Sellen-Gross
R
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Sue Moss
R
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Joseph Philip
D
Donald Slocum
R
Chris Stout
R
IRA
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Slade Cox
R
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jill Campbell
R
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Mark Owen
R
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
James Edelstein
R
Ricky Wilson
R
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Michael Travis
R
LEDYARD
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Thomas Hoppel
D
Mark Jordan
R
Town Clerk
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jamie Bailey
R
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Linda Van Buskirk
D
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jason Burroughs
R
Scott Heinekamp
D
Anne Reynolds
D
Mark Wilmot
R
Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Deborah Brooks
R
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Stephan Arnold
R
LOCKE
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Richard Glenister
R
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Melanie Funk
R
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Philip Franklin
R, Fra
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
John Carey
C
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Stephen Burnett
Rig
Peter Compton
D, R
MENTZ
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Richard Nielens
D, C
5
55.56%
Mark Emerson
R, Mar
4
44.44%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Charleen Wood
D, R
9
100%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Dennis Ware
D, R
8
100%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Lori Murnane
D
5
50%
Christopher Hutchings
R
3
30%
Matthew Poyneer
R
2
20%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
David Nielens
D, R, C
8
100%
MONTEZUMA
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
John Malenick
R, C
Town Clerk
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
June Smith
R
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Joel Glimpse
R
Thomas Hitchcock
D
Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Donna Burleton
D, R
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Dustin Roach
R, C
MORAVIA
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Terrance Baxter
R
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Carol Wood
R
Town Justice (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Sheila Hargett-Kemp
R
June Shepardson
R
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Terry Palmer
D
Jeffrey Ed Shea
R
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
John Thompson
R
NILES
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Joan Jayne
R, C
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Tina Weed
R
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Lawrence Comeau
R, C
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Steven Cuddeback
R
Mark Cooper Kulik
C
Joseph MacDuffee
R
Highway Superintendent (to fill vacancy)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Roger Slater
R
OWASCO
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Ed Wagner
R
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Ally Colvin
D, WF
Mary Jones
R, C
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Lois Mickey Belosi
D, WF
Melissa Deyneka
D, WF
Anthony Gucciardi
R, C
Jeremy Vevone
R, C
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Robert Bruno
R, C
SCIPIO
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Leslie Baxter
D, WF
Gary Mutchler
R, C
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Ann Robson
R, C
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jason Gene Botsford
R, C
Melinda Pitman
D
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
William Hall
R, C
SEMPRONIUS
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Kevin Court
R
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Victoria Becker
R
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
David Atwood
D
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
JoAnne Andersen
R
John Bell
R
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Bruce Nodine, Jr.
D
SENNETT
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Thomas Blair
D, R, C
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Kathleen Salisbury
D, R
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Florence Riley
R
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
James Jeffers
R, C
Edward Rizzo
D
James Vivenzio, Jr.
D
Michael Wellauer
R, C
Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Robert Edmunds
R, C
Judith Farrington
D
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Kristopher LaPointe
D, R
SPRINGPORT
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
David Schenck
R, C
33
100%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Jennifer Schenck
R, C
33
100%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Michael Seloyer
R, C
25
36.23%
Matthew Cowen
D
24
34.78%
Andrew Rindfleisch
R, C
20
28.99%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
William Walter
R, C
32
100%
STERLING
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Scott Crawford
R, C
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Lisa Cooper
R
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Scott Brown
R
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Joan Kelley
R, C
Michele McIntyre
R
Caren Thompson
D, Pre
Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Charles Mark Krul
R
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Daniel Sutterby
R
SUMMERHILL
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Charles Ripley
R
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Carol Chase
R
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Mary Osgood
R
Duane Reynolds
R
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Gary Norton
R
THROOP
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Eric Ridley
D, R, C
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Kathy Malenick
R, C
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Mark Kubarek
D, C
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Thomas McNabb
D
Thomas Paczkowski
R, C
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Joe McBride
R, C
VENICE
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Stefan McGonagle
R
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Andrew Simkin
D
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Terri Denman
R
Brian Sheils
R
Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Colleen Rejman
D
Cynthia Whitten
R
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Stephen Fedrizzi
R
VICTORY
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Michael Wiggins
R
14
100%
Clerk/Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Julia Iozzio
R
14
100%
Town Justice
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Debra Davis
R, C
16
100%
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Homer Kellogg
R
13
52%
Leonard Hand
R
12
48%
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Patrick Coleman
R
16
100%
Onondaga County Legislature
Legislature - District 6
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Julie Abbott-Kenan
R, C
Diane Dwire
D, Kop
Legislature - District 13
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Sara Aaserud
D
Kenneth Bush Jr.
R, C
ELBRIDGE (town)
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Vernon Richardson
R
Town Clerk
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Danielle Karlik
R, C
Town Councilor (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Douglas Blumer
R
Michael Caron
R
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
James White
SKANEATELES
Supervisor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Janet Aaron
R, Skf
Town Clerk
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Julie Stenger
R, Skf
Town Council (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Susan Dove
R, Skf
Mark Tucker
R, Skf
Highway Superintendent
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Timothy Dobrovosky
R, Skf
Tax Collector
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Lori Milne
R, Skf
ELBRIDGE (village)
Mayor
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Christopher A. Decola
R, Cit
Trustee (vote for 2)
Candidate
Parties
Votes
Percentage
Anthony DeMarco
R, Cit
Patrick Ely
R, Cit
