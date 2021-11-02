 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area 2021 election results

  • Updated
Election Day 8.JPG

Fleming residents cast their vote at the Auburn Masonic Center in Fleming on Election Day.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Welcome to The Citizen's 2021 Cayuga County-area election results page. After the polls close at 9 p.m., we will begin updating the page with results from races across the county, including contested races for Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge, Auburn City Council and Cayuga County Legislature. 

UPDATE: The first numbers are in. These are from early voting, so there are many more votes to count from Election Day. 

Note: Winners will have a "w-" next to their name. 

To view the results, you can scroll down the page or click on a link below to be taken directly to that municipality's election results. 

Cayuga County • Auburn City Council • Aurelius • Brutus • Cato • Conquest • Fleming • Genoa • Ira • Ledyard • Locke • Mentz • Montezuma • Moravia • Niles • Owasco • Scipio • Sempronius • Sennett • Springport • Sterling • Summerhill • Throop • Venice • Victory • Onondaga County Legislature • Elbridge (town)Skaneateles • Elbridge (village)

CAYUGA COUNTY

Surrogate Court Judge

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Ben Susman D, WF 3,021 55.40%
Jon Budelmann R, C 2,432 44.60%

Treasurer

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
David Dempsey R, C 1,283 97.20%

Legislature - District 1 (Sterling and Victory)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Caitlyn Augustyn D, Pre 57 65.52%
Jim Basile R, C 30 34.48%

Legislature - District 3 (Mentz, Montezuma and Throop)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Benjamin Vitale D 23 53.49%
Jeffrey Emerson C, Jef 10 23.26%
Patti Lydia Ruffini R, For 10 23.26%

Legislature - District 5 (Aurelius and Fleming)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
David Gould R, C 106 97.25%

Legislature - District 7 (Ledyard, Scipio and Springport)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Keith Batman D, WF 120 65.57%
Robert Shea R, I 63 34.43%

Legislature - District 9 (Moravia, Niles, Sempronius, Summerhill)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Mark Strong R, C 28 51.85%
Jerry Germano-Yaw D, WF 26 48.15%

Legislature - District 11 (Auburn)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Elane Daly D, WF 185 76.13%
Mario Campanello, Jr. R, C 58 23.87%

Legislature - District 13 (Auburn)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Christina Calarco D, WF 105 71.43%
Michael Pettigrass R, C 42 28.57%

Legislature - District 15 (Auburn)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Brian Muldrow D, WF 260 56.30%
Brian Dahl R, C 202 43.70%

AUBURN CITY COUNCIL

Auburn City Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Terry Cuddy D, WF 804 36.20%
Ginny Kent D, WF 738 33.23%
Timothy Lattimore R, C 374 16.84%
Robert Otterstatter R, C 305 13.73%

AURELIUS

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Edward Ide Jr. R, C 37 92.50%

Clerk/collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jackie Dougherty D, Jac 28 52.83%
Jennifer Gardner R, C 25 47.17%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Raymond Lockwood III R, C 33 100%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Michael Ogburn R 19 38%
Alexander Patterson I 17 34%
Dale Buchberger C 14 28%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Harold Walter II R, C 34 97.14%

BRUTUS

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
James Hotaling R 20 100%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
John Abraham R 21 50%
Thomas Flynn R 21 50%

CATO

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Charles Ray D, R, C 69 63.30%
Joel Soccio Eno 40 36.70%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jody Snyder R 101 100%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Gerald Hunter D, R, C 90 57.69%
Vernon Blumer R 66 42.31%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Gary Cole R 92 100%

CONQUEST

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Charles Knapp D

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Lisa Tortorello R

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Patricia Causey-Wilson R
Paul VanNorstrand D

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Mark Shaffer R

FLEMING

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Donald Oltz R, C

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Anita Casper R, C

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
David Wawrzaszek R, C

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Russell Bell C
Karen VanLiew R, C

Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Maureen Riester R

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Kerry Smith R, C

GENOA

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Lorie Sellen-Gross R

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Sue Moss R

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Joseph Philip D
Donald Slocum R
Chris Stout R

IRA

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Slade Cox R

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jill Campbell R

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Mark Owen R

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
James Edelstein R
Ricky Wilson R

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Michael Travis R

LEDYARD

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Thomas Hoppel D
Mark Jordan R

Town Clerk

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jamie Bailey R

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Linda Van Buskirk D

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jason Burroughs R
Scott Heinekamp D
Anne Reynolds D
Mark Wilmot R

Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Deborah Brooks R

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Stephan Arnold R

LOCKE

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Richard Glenister R

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Melanie Funk R

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Philip Franklin R, Fra

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
John Carey C

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Stephen Burnett Rig
Peter Compton D, R

MENTZ

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Richard Nielens D, C 5 55.56%
Mark Emerson R, Mar 4 44.44%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Charleen Wood D, R 9 100%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Dennis Ware D, R 8 100%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Lori Murnane D 5 50%
Christopher Hutchings R 3 30%
Matthew Poyneer R 2 20%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
David Nielens D, R, C 8 100%

MONTEZUMA

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
John Malenick R, C

Town Clerk

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
June Smith R

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Joel Glimpse R
Thomas Hitchcock D

Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Donna Burleton D, R

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Dustin Roach R, C

MORAVIA

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Terrance Baxter R

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Carol Wood R

Town Justice (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Sheila Hargett-Kemp R
June Shepardson R

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Terry Palmer D
Jeffrey Ed Shea R

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
John Thompson R

NILES

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Joan Jayne R, C

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Tina Weed R

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Lawrence Comeau R, C

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Steven Cuddeback R
Mark Cooper Kulik C
Joseph MacDuffee R

Highway Superintendent (to fill vacancy)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Roger Slater R

OWASCO

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Ed Wagner R

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Ally Colvin D, WF
Mary Jones R, C

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Lois Mickey Belosi D, WF
Melissa Deyneka D, WF
Anthony Gucciardi R, C
Jeremy Vevone R, C

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Robert Bruno R, C

SCIPIO

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Leslie Baxter D, WF
Gary Mutchler R, C

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Ann Robson R, C

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jason Gene Botsford R, C
Melinda Pitman D

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
William Hall R, C

SEMPRONIUS

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Kevin Court R

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Victoria Becker R

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
David Atwood D

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
JoAnne Andersen R
John Bell R

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Bruce Nodine, Jr. D

SENNETT

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Thomas Blair D, R, C

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Kathleen Salisbury D, R

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Florence Riley R

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
James Jeffers R, C
Edward Rizzo D
James Vivenzio, Jr. D
Michael Wellauer R, C

Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Robert Edmunds R, C
Judith Farrington D

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Kristopher LaPointe D, R

SPRINGPORT

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
David Schenck R, C 33 100%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Jennifer Schenck R, C 33 100%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Michael Seloyer R, C 25 36.23%
Matthew Cowen D 24 34.78%
Andrew Rindfleisch R, C 20 28.99%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
William Walter R, C 32 100%

STERLING

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Scott Crawford R, C

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Lisa Cooper R

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Scott Brown R

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Joan Kelley R, C
Michele McIntyre R
Caren Thompson D, Pre

Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Charles Mark Krul R

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Daniel Sutterby R

SUMMERHILL

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Charles Ripley R

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Carol Chase R

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Mary Osgood R
Duane Reynolds R

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Gary Norton R

THROOP

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Eric Ridley D, R, C

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Kathy Malenick R, C

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Mark Kubarek D, C

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Thomas McNabb D
Thomas Paczkowski R, C

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Joe McBride R, C

VENICE

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Stefan McGonagle R

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Andrew Simkin D

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Terri Denman R
Brian Sheils R

Town Council (to fill vacancy, vote for 1)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Colleen Rejman D
Cynthia Whitten R

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Stephen Fedrizzi R

VICTORY

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Michael Wiggins R 14 100%

Clerk/Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Julia Iozzio R 14 100%

Town Justice

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Debra Davis R, C 16 100%

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Homer Kellogg R 13 52%
Leonard Hand R 12 48%

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Patrick Coleman R 16 100%

Onondaga County Legislature

Legislature - District 6

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Julie Abbott-Kenan R, C
Diane Dwire D, Kop

Legislature - District 13

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Sara Aaserud D
Kenneth Bush Jr. R, C

ELBRIDGE (town)

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Vernon Richardson R

Town Clerk

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Danielle Karlik R, C

Town Councilor (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Douglas Blumer R
Michael Caron R

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
James White

SKANEATELES

Supervisor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Janet Aaron R, Skf

Town Clerk

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Julie Stenger R, Skf

Town Council (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Susan Dove R, Skf
Mark Tucker R, Skf

Highway Superintendent

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Timothy Dobrovosky R, Skf

Tax Collector

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Lori Milne R, Skf

ELBRIDGE (village)

Mayor

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Christopher A. Decola R, Cit

Trustee (vote for 2)

Candidate Parties Votes Percentage
Anthony DeMarco R, Cit
Patrick Ely R, Cit
