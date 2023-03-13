Here is a list of cancellations and closings in the Cayuga County area for Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 14:

SCHOOLS

Auburn Enlarged City School District: Closed Tuesday

Cato-Meridian Central School District: Closed Tuesday; school board meeting rescheduled to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15

Cayuga Community College: No evening activities at Auburn and Fulton campuses

Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES: All facilities, including daycare program, will be closed Tuesday

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District: Closed Tuesday

Moravia Central School District: No in-person classes Tuesday; district says it will implement a "remote learning day"; fitness center closed

Port Byron Central School District: Closed Tuesday; fitness center closed

Red Creek Central School District: Closed Tuesday

Union Springs Central School District: Closed Tuesday

Weedsport Central School District: Closed Tuesday

BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

E. John Gavras Center: Day care programs and school closed Tuesday

Powers Library (Moravia): Closed Tuesday

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Ledyard Town Court: Canceled Tuesday

REPORT A CANCELLATION/CLOSING

Is your business or organization going to be closed or canceling events due to the storm? Notify us by email at citizennews@lee.net and we will add it to the list.