Here is a list of cancellations and closings in the Cayuga County area for Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 14:
SCHOOLS
Auburn Enlarged City School District: Closed Tuesday
Cato-Meridian Central School District: Closed Tuesday; school board meeting rescheduled to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15
Cayuga Community College: No evening activities at Auburn and Fulton campuses
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES: All facilities, including daycare program, will be closed Tuesday
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District: Closed Tuesday
Moravia Central School District: No in-person classes Tuesday; district says it will implement a "remote learning day"; fitness center closed
Port Byron Central School District: Closed Tuesday; fitness center closed
Red Creek Central School District: Closed Tuesday
Union Springs Central School District: Closed Tuesday
Weedsport Central School District: Closed Tuesday
BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS
E. John Gavras Center: Day care programs and school closed Tuesday
Powers Library (Moravia): Closed Tuesday
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Ledyard Town Court: Canceled Tuesday
REPORT A CANCELLATION/CLOSING
Is your business or organization going to be closed or canceling events due to the storm? Notify us by email at citizennews@lee.net and we will add it to the list.