Here is a list of Cayuga County-area cancellations and closings for Monday, Dec. 2 (the list will be updated as more cancellations and closings are reported): 

SCHOOLS

Cayuga Community College - Auburn and Fulton campuses closed

Cornell University - no classes

Le Moyne College - no classes

Moravia Central School District - closed

New York Chiropractic College - closed

Southern Cayuga Central School District - closed

SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry - no classes

SUNY Oswego - no classes

Syracuse University - no classes

Tiny Tykes University in Moravia - closed

Wells College - closed

BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Powers Library, Moravia - closed

REPORT CANCELLATIONS

To report a cancellation or closing, email citizennews@lee.net

