Here is a list of Cayuga County-area cancellations and closings for Monday, Dec. 2 (the list will be updated as more cancellations and closings are reported):
SCHOOLS
Cayuga Community College - Auburn and Fulton campuses closed
Cornell University - no classes
Le Moyne College - no classes
Moravia Central School District - closed
New York Chiropractic College - closed
Southern Cayuga Central School District - closed
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry - no classes
SUNY Oswego - no classes
Syracuse University - no classes
Tiny Tykes University in Moravia - closed
Wells College - closed
BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Powers Library, Moravia - closed
REPORT CANCELLATIONS
To report a cancellation or closing, email citizennews@lee.net