Cayuga County-area cancellations and closings for Thursday, Dec. 15

The following cancellations and closings have been reported in the Cayuga County area:
SCHOOLS
Auburn Enlarged City School District - No afternoon or evening activities
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District - No afterschool activities
Moravia Central School District - No afterschool activities, fitness center closed; school cancelled Friday
Southern Cayuga Central School District - No afterschool activities
HOW TO REPORT A CANCELLATION OR CLOSING
Email citizennews@lee.net with information about your organization's cancellation or closing.