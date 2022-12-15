 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cayuga County-area cancellations and closings for Thursday, Dec. 15

Snow shovel
Deposit Photos

The following cancellations and closings have been reported in the Cayuga County area: 

SCHOOLS

Auburn Enlarged City School District - No afternoon or evening activities

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District - No afterschool activities

Moravia Central School District - No afterschool activities, fitness center closed; school cancelled Friday

Southern Cayuga Central School District - No afterschool activities

HOW TO REPORT A CANCELLATION OR CLOSING

Email citizennews@lee.net with information about your organization's cancellation or closing. 

