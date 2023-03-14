Here is a list of cancellations and closings in the Cayuga County area for Tuesday, March 14:
SCHOOLS
Auburn Enlarged City School District: Closed
Cato-Meridian Central School District: Closed; school board meeting rescheduled to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15
Cayuga Community College: Auburn and Fulton campuses closed
Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES: All facilities, including daycare program, are closed
Creative Minds Montessori: Closed
Hannibal Central School District: Closed
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District: Closed
Moravia Central School District: No in-person classes today; district says it will implement a "remote learning day"; fitness center closed
Port Byron Central School District: Schools and fitness closed
Red Creek Central School District: Closed
Skaneateles Central School District: Closed
Southern Cayuga Central School District: Closed
Union Springs Central School District: Closed
Weedsport Central School District: Closed
Wells College: Closed
BUSINESSES AND ORGANIZATIONS
ARISE: Cayuga County office closed
Cayuga Counseling Services: Closed
Chemung Canal Trust Company: Offices closed
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County: Closed
E. John Gavras Center: Day care programs and school closed
Elbridge Community Church: Thrift shop closed
Hazard Library: Closed
Jordan Bramley Library: Closed
Meals on Wheels: City and rural deliveries in Cayuga County canceled
Powers Library (Moravia): Closed
SCAT Van: Closed
Seymour Library: Closed
St. Alphonsus Church: 5:15 p.m. Mass canceled
St. Alphonsus Food Pantry: Closed
St. Mary's Church, Auburn: Tuesday's pasta dinner canceled
Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural and Country Living Museum: Closed
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Ledyard Town Court: Canceled
Town of Scipio: Office closed
Town of Summerhill: Office closed Tuesday; board meeting postponed until Wednesday
REPORT A CANCELLATION/CLOSING
Is your business or organization going to be closed or canceling events due to the storm? Notify us by email at citizennews@lee.net and we will add it to the list.