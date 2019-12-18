Here is a list of Cayuga County-area cancellations and closings for Wednesday, Dec. 18:
SCHOOLS
Cato-Meridian Central School District: All students will be dismissed at 2:25 p.m. during first bus run; no after-school or evening activities; chorus concert rescheduled for Thursday
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District: High school and middle school students dismissing at 1:30 p.m.; prekindergarten and kindergarten dismissing at 2 p.m.; grades 1-3 dismissing at 2:30 p.m.; no after-school activities
REPORT CANCELLATIONS
Do you have a cancellation or closing to report? Send an email to citizennews@lee.net.