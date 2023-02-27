The following cancellations, closings or delays have been reported in the Cayuga County area for Tuesday, Feb. 28
SCHOOLS
Moravia schools: Two-hour delay; no a.m. fitness center or BOCES
Southern Cayuga schools: Two-hour delay
HOW TO REPORT A CANCELLATION, CLOSING, DELAY
Email citizennews@lee.net with information about your organization's cancellation or closing.
A winter storm that's expected to bring up to 5 inches of snow to parts of the Cayuga County area will close out a month of local weather extremes.